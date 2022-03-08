An Obituary

Noel Jon Ouellette, age 81, was peacefully called home to the Lord at Hospice of Ormond Beach on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Noel was born on November 22, 1940 in Flushing, NY. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1958-1962. In 1962, after marrying the love of his life Faye W. Ouellette, Noel joined the Daytona Beach Police Department . He went on to earn a Masters degree in Criminal Justice from Rollins College. In 1989, he retired as Captain after serving his community for 27 years.

Noel’s memory will be cherished by his loving wife Faye of 59 years; sons Philip (Tammy), Mark (Amber); 5 grandchildren Kim Frost (Levi), Austin Ouellette (Breanna), Chloe’ Ouellette, Riley Ouellette, Baylor Ouellette; 4 great grandchildren Jackson Frost, Harper Frost, Ryder Ouellette and Jackson Ouellette. Noel was predeceased in death by his son Jon Ouellette and grandson Zachary Ouellette.

The family would like to welcome family and friends to their home at 15 Carrington Lane, Ormond Beach on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 2-5 pm for a celebration of Noel’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Noel’s honor to Advent Health Hospice, Ormond Beach, FL.