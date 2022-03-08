The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

It’s Election Day in Bunnell and Flagler Beach: Two seats are up on each city commission, with three candidates running in each contest. The top two vote-getters will be elected. The two incumbents in Flagler Beach are Jane Mealy and Rick Belhumeur, with challenger James Sherman running as well. The two incumbents in Bunnell, both of whom had been appointed last year to complete election terms of their predecessors, who had resigned, are Tina-Marie Schultz and Robert Barnes. The challenger is Pete Young, who served on the Bunnell commission two decades ago. Both elections have been civil. All the candidates are qualified, all would serve the commissions and their constituents well as the two cities continue to teach the remaining local governments in the county a lesson in non-ideological, no-drama public service. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The supervisor of elections will likely have the results within the half-hour or hour. One location only in each city: in Bunnell, at the G.W. CARVER COMMUNITY CENTER (CARVER GYM), 206 E. Drain Street, Bunnell. In Flagler Beach, at the FLAGLER BEACH CITY HALL COMMISSION ROOM, 105 S. 2nd Street, Flagler Beach. Here’s some background:

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears pre-trials most of the day in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

The Palm Coast City Council is in workshop this morning at 9 a.m. On the agenda: a review of the latest survey of residents’ impressions of their city, with sobering news about how those residents see their bedraggled city council (See: “Council Members’ Boorishness Appears to Take a Toll on Residents’ Confidence in Palm Coast Government”). The council will also hear a presentation on the city’s vision for Town Center. The full agenda is here.









The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. This is the first meeting of the district board with its new public affairs superstar, Gretchen Smith, who, to Bob Snyder’s great sorrow (if not ours), left the Flagler County Health Department for Palatka’s greener pastures. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items, or on Smith’s move. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. 10 a.m., Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

Russia’s Most Important Oil Export Partners From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “In what would mark a significant new escalation of the sanctions placed on Russia as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said on Sunday that the United States and its European allies were considering a ban on Russian oil imports. Speaking to CNN, Blinken said: “We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil in world markets…That’s a very active discussion as we speak.” ﻿How hard would a ban from these countries hit the Russian economy? As our chart using the latest UN Comtrade data shows, the combined effect of a US-EU import stop would be significant despite China being the largest recipient of Russian oil by a large margin. Even just taking into account the countries included at the top end of this list as displayed here, a ban would remove over 40 percent of Russia’s trade value from oil exports. Counting the imports from all EU countries and the United States, this figure surpasses 48 percent – trade worth $35 billion in 2020.”

The irresistible Helene Grimaud plays Bach’s harpsichord concerto BWV 1052:









