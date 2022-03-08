Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

DeSantis - Don't Say Gay by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com
DeSantis – Don’t Say Gay by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

A rally in support of students’ First Amendment rights is scheduled for 7 a.m. in the right of way outside Flagler Palm Coast High School, organized by veterans, who intend to bring Section 93 of the 1.25-mile Key West Sea to Sea flag, reputed as the largest LGBTQ flag ever put together, since the school administration sought to confiscate Pride flags, or suspended student-leader Jack Petocz for carrying and distributing them. See:

