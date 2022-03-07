Council Members’ Boorishness Appears to Take a Toll on Residents’ Confidence in Palm Coast Government

Palm Coast government has never seen numbers like this in the 10 to 20 years an independent company has surveyed residents’ evaluation of the City Council.









Only 41 percent of respondents see the city’s overall direction in positive terms, the lowest proportion in 20 years, and an 11-point decline from 2019, when the survey was last conducted.

Only 37 percent of respondents have confidence in Palm Coast government, down nine points from two years ago. It is the lowest confidence level since the survey started including that category in 2013. Same story with government–meaning the Palm Coast City Council–“acting in the best interest of the community”: the proportion of residents who see government positively in that regard has plummeted to 39 percent, down 11 points in two years and the lowest rating yet recorded.

Honesty, too, has taken a hit: only 39 percent of residents put the city’s honesty in positive terms, down from 50 percent two years ago, though the response has been in the 30s twice before in the history of the survey. Only 40 percent of residents feel the city welcomes involvement, the second-lowest rating in 20 years of surveying, and a dismal 35 percent think the city is open and transparent to the public (a category just added to the survey this year).

There is a sharp dichotomy between Palm Coast government, whose most visible face is the Palm Coast City Council through its meetings and members’ public appearances, and government services, carried out largely by faceless employees and administrators. In those regards, the city is still getting mostly strong and in some respects excellent marks, including “overall customer service by Palm Coast employees,” whose positive rating matches a 20-year high, at 79 percent.









The numbers suggest that some of the council members could take lessons from their lowest-paid employees (customer service employees are at or near the bottom of the city’s salary scale.) Residents rate the city’s overall quality of services 64 percent positive, down 11 points from last year, but still well above their satisfaction level about the federal government (43 percent).

Since 2001 Palm Coast government has contracted with the non-profit, non-partisan National Research Center to conduct what used to be annual community surveys, and what became biannual surveys after 2013 (the city conducts its own surveys in alternate years). The research center conducts similar surveys for 600 local governments across the country. Its Palm Coast surveys are conducted through a scientific methodology, though the sample is not particularly high: the 2022 survey totaled 497 respondents, a 19 percent response rate after the organization queries residents to participate. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percent. But the survey offers unique advantages: there is no other that has measured residents’ perceptions of the city for so long, and there is no other that provides what it calls “benchmarks,” enabling palm Coast to measure its residents’ response rates to the average of those 600 other governments.

Most of those negative reactions to Palm Coast government cited earlier are in fact lower than the national average, which suggests that Covid was not a factor, in addition to being significantly lower than what the council is used to.









The city continues to garner very positive responses as a place to live, with 83 percent of respondents in the positive range, and even higher, 87 percent, when residents rate their own neighborhood. The city has never drawn good marks as a place to work, though surprisingly, the 35 percent rating is its best since 2005, up from 28 percent last year. Seventy-seven percent respond positively to Palm Coast’s overall quality of life, with 82 percent happy with the city’s parks and recreation opportunities.

Connections with community and “sense of place” have always been a struggle in Palm Coats, and continue to be through residents’ eyes, with half or a little over half happy with what they see. The city gets even lower marks, as it always has, regarding business activity, opportunities, “vibrancy” and the like. Even shopping opportunities get only a 44 percent positive rating.

Some council members will likely take note: year after year, residents have given lower and lower marks to the city’s overall quality of development, to the variety of housing options, and to the availability of affordable housing. This year brought the lowest-ever marks in two of those categories (variety of options and affordable housing), including a dismal 34 percent approval on affordable housing, and one of the lowest ratings in overall quality of development. The availability of affordable child care doesn;t get brighter marks, either.

But as has been the case year after year, the city garners some of its best marks regarding safety, policing and the fire services. Overall, 94 percent of respondents feel safe in their neighborhood “during the day” (there is no equivalent question for nighttime), though only 81 percent feel safe from property crimes, which corelates with one of the city’s most common crimes: breaking and entering into cars or garages or homes left unlocked. Policing services, which are provided by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, get an 84 percent positive response, fire services get 92 percent. Few specific services garner marks as high.









The survey does not ask why residents feel as they do about their government, only how. But the survey was conducted in December and early January, with residents’ memories of a year of turmoil at the council–with the resignation of former Mayor Milissa Holland, that of former City Manager Matt Morton, and before and since many an embarrassing display by City Council members still fresh in mind. Council member Ed Danko was on video lying both to the council and to constituents about the former mayor, and denigrating the former mayor’s daughter’s illness. He was in repeated, live altercations, from the dais, with fellow-Council members Eddie Branquinho and Nick Klufas (endlessly ridiculing the latter’s youth and sharp intelligence), and has been in a feud with fellow-Council member Victor Barbosa, if mostly off the dais, his political statements often mingling with statements from the dais. He was internally investigated at the city following allegations of boorish behavior toward staffers, but found not to have broken any laws. But for an outburst of false allegations against the Green Lion restaurant in February, when he implied the restaurant at Palm Harbor Golf Club was profiting from “sweetheart” deals with the city, and worse, he’s been calmer for a few months.

Before his resignation last week, Barbosa had drawn his own share of controversies and was still ostensibly under state and federal investigation for alleged crimes committed in Costa Rica. He had become more focused and serious-minded in his last months, and was readying a run for re-election when an incident at Walmart two weeks ago derailed his self-reinvention. There appears to be little question, however, that 2021 was an unusually grim year in the annals of Palm Coast government decorum.

The council is expected to get a briefing on the survey at its meeting on Tuesday. The full results and the expected presentation are below.

The Full Survey Documentation: