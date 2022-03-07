Joe Rizzo, Dynamism Behind Education Foundation and Buoyant Booster of All Things Flagler, Is Dead at 47

Joe Rizzo, executive director of the Flagler Education Foundation, former co-owner of Woody’s BBQ and other restaurants, and an unflagging cheerleader of all things Flagler, died on Sunday. He was 47.

“Flagler truly lost a best friend of Flagler in Joe’s passing,” Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, the immediate past president of the foundation, a business partner of Rizzo’s over the years and a man he called his best friend, said this morning. “He had a heart the size of the county and as a friend there were only two questions he would ever ask: when and where. If a friend needed something, those were the only two questions: when do I need to be there and where do I have to be, of course in an effort to help.”

Rizzo’s death is a shock for a district that had relied on his confidence and business successes, and that has suffered other notable losses of district leaders in their prime during the pandemic. Rizzo was a ubiquitous presence not just at Foundation events, but at school board meetings, civic gatherings and, often, at other local government meetings, where he kept a close ear to public affairs and put his engagement to profit for the Foundation.









Rizzo, a Flagler County native and Flagler Beach resident, took over the Flagler Education Foundation–the school district’s non-profit support arm–in 2017, rapidly increasing its revenue through public and corporate contributions. He’d been named president of the foundation in 2013, an organization he’d been associated with for years. Putting his trove of contacts and his affability to work, within a year he’d increased foundation revenue by 70 percent on the strength of an outpouring of local donations. By 2020, the organization reached the $1 million mark in fundraising.

Rizzo began making his mark in the county in 1998 when, along with Matt and Scott Crews and the late Josh Crews, opened Woody’s BBQ at Flagler Plaza, quickly turning the restaurant into a sort of rolling town hall, where local officials and others gathered, dined, drank, and every Wednesday milled around the vintage car show, which is still ongoing. Rizzo then joined partners to open a restaurant at Bull Creek Camp, one in Flagler Beach (Island Grille), and, briefly, a pizza shop in Bunnell, in an association with Trevor Tucker, the school board member (and current chairman) and a long-time friend.

Rizzo divested himself of the restaurant’s ownership when he took over the Foundation.

