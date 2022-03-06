A ‘Renewed’ Bunnell Police Force Sends Message With ‘Operation New Day’

Operation New Day was developed to create a renewed law enforcement presence in the City of Bunnell. Following the January 2022 shooting, the start of Bike Week and a newly rejuvenated Bunnell Police Department, the opportunity to put the operation into action was well-timed On March 4, 2022, all full-time officers of the Bunnell Police Department and deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office combined resources to saturate the community with a rewed police presence.

The operation lasting from 2:00 PM until 11:00 PM was very successful and resulted in 40 traffic stops, 34 warnings being issued, 6 uniform traffic citations being issued, 1 criminal uniform traffic citation being issued, 1 field interview report being written and 3 misdemeanor arrests being made.









There were no drugs seized nor any felony arrests made during the operation.

Following the operation Chief Brannon stated, “In my first week as the Chief of Police, it was exciting to be out with the men and women of the agency, learning the area, and observing the great work they do. I met several members of the community and look forward to developing positive partnerships. Clearly, the officers of the Bunnell Police Department are dedicated servant leaders and I’m honored to be among them. More operations will be planned to reduce crime and the fear of crime in our community.”

For any questions about the specifics of the operation, please contact Chief Brannon at 386- 437-7508.