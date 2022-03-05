The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 5, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

“Company,” the 1970 musical by Stephen Sondheim, is staged by Flagler Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets are $25.00, and $20 for students 21 and younger with ID. Book tickets here.

Now this:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Scolds High School Students for Wearing Masks: A Closer Look











