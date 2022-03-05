Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Ketanji Brown Jackson by Monte Wolverton, Battle Ground, WA
Ketanji Brown Jackson by Monte Wolverton, Battle Ground, WA



Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

“Company,” the 1970 musical by Stephen Sondheim, is staged by Flagler Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets are $25.00, and $20 for students 21 and younger with ID. Book tickets here.

Now this:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Scolds High School Students for Wearing Masks: A Closer Look




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

March 2022
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

There are people who, like tigers, are greedy for blood. Those who have possessed unlimited power over the flesh, blood, and soul of their fellow-creatures, of their brethren according to the law of Christ, those who have possessed this power and who have been able to degrade with a supreme degradation, another being made in the image of God; these men are incapable of resisting their desires and their thirst for sensations. Tyranny is a habit capable of being developed, and at last becomes a disease. I declare that the best man in the world can become hardened and brutified to such a point, that nothing will distinguish him from a wild beast. Blood and power intoxicate; they aid the development of callousness and debauchery; the mind then becomes capable of the most abnormal cruelty in the form of pleasure; the man and the citizen disappear for ever in the tyrant; and then a return to human dignity, repentance, moral resurrection, becomes almost impossible.

That the possibility of such license has a contagious effect on the whole of society there is no doubt. A society which looks upon such things with an indifferent eye, is already infected to the marrow. In a word, the right granted to a man to inflict corporal punishment on his fellow-men, is one of the plague-spots of our society. It is the means of annihilating all civic spirit. Such a right contains in germ the elements of inevitable, imminent decomposition.

–Dostoevsky, “Tales from the House of the Dead” (1861.)

Previously:

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

