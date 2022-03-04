An Obituary

A Celebration of Life for William Oscar Dotson II, 62 of Palm Coast will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 6:30 PM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 until 6:30 PM at the Funeral Home. Entombment in Flagler Memorial Gardens will be held privately for the family.

Mr. Dotson, a resident for the past 30 years coming from Akron OH passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House with his loving family near him. He was born in Akron, OH on November 11, 1959 a son of the late William Oscar Dotson and Barbara (Barker) Desmond. He was a construction mason and had worked for many years developing his beloved community of Palm Coast. A proud and noble man, Bill enjoyed his work in construction and was proud that he took part in the construction of the Palm Coast Post Office. But his true passion was his love for his family and his fellow man, always lending a helping hand or a word of advice. He LOVED fishing and enjoyed doing so with his friends of many years. He enjoyed watching and cheering for the Cleveland Browns, loved to eat good food (especially oysters), had an artistic talent, enjoyed rock music, was the family historian and had researched his family tree for several generations and was a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans Organization.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Ronda, his daughter who was the pride of his eye, Ashley Dotson, his mother, Nancy Dotson of Akron OH, constant companion Sally Mae (dachshund), father in law Oakley Sester, brother in law Rick Sester and family and his birth mother Barbara Desmond and her husband Tim of Fresno, CA.

The family suggests, in lieu of Flowers, contributions be made in his memory to the Flagler County Education Foundation,1769 East Moody Blvd, #2 Bunnell, FL 32110. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.