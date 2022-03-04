The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 4, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes members of Flagler-Palm Coast’s Ukrainian community to talk about the Russian invasion and Ukrainian resistance, starting a little with my commentary on the same subject.

First Friday in Flagler Beach, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3

“Company,” the 1970 musical by Stephen Sondheim, is staged by Flagler Playhouse at 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets are $25.00, and $20 for students 21 and younger with ID. Book tickets here.

The 13th Paralympics Games open in, unfortunately, Beijing today, and run through March 13.

Notably, ominously: Grover Cleveland was inaugurated for the second time, but for a non-consecutive term, as president on this day in 1893, a feat Donald Trump will hope to repeat in 2024. The 1893 election was more scabrous then most, at least before elections featuring Trump: Cleveland was attacked for his particularly fertile affairs (a great moralizer, he fathered a child out of wedlock) while his opponent, James Blaine, was ripped for his infamous “burn this letter” command at the end of a letter proving that as a congressman he took bribes from many businesses. Cleveland became the target of the election’s most famous verses: “Ma, Ma, Where’s my Pa?/Gone to the White House, Ha, Ha, Ha.” Cleveland was the first “Democrat” elected president since 1856. Kurt Anderson in “Evil Genius,” his 2020 book, described Jimmy carter as Jimmy Carter, “the most conservative Democratic president since Grover Cleveland.” In Houston, Minn., today is also the first of three days of the International Festival of Owls.

Now this:

John Mearsheimer: Why is Ukraine the West’s Fault?









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.