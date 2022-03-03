Walmart Voids Trespass Warning Against Ex-Councilman Victor Barbosa

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has voided the Feb. 27 trespass warning against ex-Palm Coast City Council member Victor Barbosa after receiving a request to do so from a Walmart employee.

The Sheriff’s Office issued the warning after an asset protection employee at the Palm Coast store reported that Barbosa had “skip-scanned” an item at the self-checkout scanning machines, doing so twice at two different machines, though he’d paid for numerous other items.









Reports of the Barbosa incident led to an onslaught of criticism against him, but also a significant amount of criticism about Walmart’s scanners–and scanners in general, which are not infallible–and the perceived zealousness of its asset protection employees. Barbosa himself said that he was in a hurry and had missed scanning the $16 item by mistake. He said he then complained to the company’s corporate office, said he was issued an apology, and told that his ban from the store would be revoked.

The Sheriff’s Office in a release today said the Palm Coast Walmart contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday “and officially requested the Trespass Warning issued to Former Palm Coast City Councilmember Victor Barbosa be voided.” A deputy went to the store to handle the request by Walmart Protection Operations Coach Anthony DePasquale. DePasquale wrote on a sheriff’s form that he himself had “received a request to void the TPW For Victor Barbosa.” A printed note by DePasquale appended to the sheriff’s form states that on March 2, “Walmart Market team has approved the request to void the TPW for Victor Barbosa Walmart store 1182.”









Barbosa meanwhile resigned from the City Council, stating in a brief resignation note addressed “To Whom It May Concern” on March 1, a few hours before that evening’s City Council meeting, that his life had been threatened. A Flagler County Sheriff’s spokesman said that evening that to his knowledge the agency had received no reports pertaining to such threats. “There is nothing with his name in any way between the 27th and right now,” other than the documentation about the revocation of the warning, another spokesman confirmed this morning just before 11 a.m.

Barbosa in his resignation note said he was dropping out of his re-election bid for the District 2 seat (the primary election is in August). “All I want is my peace back,” he wrote. The council is in the process of appointing a replacement until November.