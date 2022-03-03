Woman in Critical Condition Following Crash Between SUV and Classic Car on Belle Terre Parkway

A person was airlifted in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash at Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Grove Drive this evening at 6:30 p.m.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, appeared to have been ejected from one of the vehicles through the windshield and was reported to be on the pavement when callers alerted authorities. It isn’t yet confirmed from which vehicle the woman was ejected, but the SUV broadsided the classic car, suggesting that one of the two vehicles broke the other’s right-of-way at an intersection that has been the scene of numerous crashes as vehicles turn onto or from Pine Grove Drive. The crash took place in the southbound lanes.









The crash involved a Nissan Rogue and an antique vehicle. The Nissan SUV had severe damage to its front. Flagler County FireFlight, the emergency helicopter, landed on Belle Terre Parkway, north of the crash, to evacuate the patient to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach.

Both southbound lanes and northbound were closed before one northbound lane was subsequently opened. Southbound traffic was diverted onto Whiteview Parkway. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was first at the scene. The Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue responded. The investigation was turned over to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Palm Coast Fire Police was expected to regulate traffic.

It has been a grim stretch of days since last Friday on Flagler County and Palm Coast roads, with four deaths from three separate crashes last Friday, prompting the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office today to issue a notice about what it calls Operation D.R.I.V.E. (Distracted and Reckless Intersection Violation Enforcement), a joint operation with FHP and the Bunnell and Flagler Beach police departments. The initiative coordinates “enforcement efforts focusing on reducing distracted and reckless driving and crashes occurring at intersection,” according to a sheriff’s release.

More than 36-percent of the 2,370 crashes in Flagler County in 2021 occurred as a motorist was entering an intersection, inside of an intersection or as they exited an intersection, the release noted. Tonight’s crash will add to that tally. The operation was conducted last year, when the county saw the fewest road fatalities in 27 years.