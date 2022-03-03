The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 3, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

A special edition of the Anti Defamation league’s Fighting Hate from Home webinar series, 2 p.m., for to discuss alarming incidents of antisemitic and white supremacist propaganda from coast to coast. Oren Segal, vice president of the ADL Center on Extremism, will bring together COE investigative researchers and leaders from ADL’s regional offices to share insights on some of the hateful fliers, banners, videos and even the multi-state Goyim Defense League (GDL) “Name the Nose” tours. See: “Dozens of Anti-Semitic Fliers Tied to ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Appear in Palm Coast and Ormond Beach” and “An Outbreak of Anti-Semitism in an Angry and Fearful America Since Trump’s Election.” The link: https://adl.zoom.us/webinar/register/4216457988230/WN_mgMqlFNtRWu4rB5ucwBl_A

Jack Petocz, a junior at Flagler Palm Coast High School and now a nationally known student leader and a powerful voice for human rights, will speak to the Palm Coast Democratic Club on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to all regardless of party affiliation or ideology. The meeting is at the African American Cultural Society Center, 4422 U.S. 1 North, in Palm Coast. Look for the white pyramid in front. Call (386) 864-4386 if you need further information. Jack has been featured in a New York Times article on efforts to counter book bans in schools and was subsequently interviewed on MSNBC, the BBC, and other outlets. Jack has organized protests against Flagler school board members’ attempt to ban books from school libraries and has been an outspoken critic of the surge of attempted and actual book bans in school districts across the country, including in Flagler County. He is the founder and director of Recall FCSB, a student-led organization working towards empowering youth to act and VOTE against bigotry.

“Company,” the 1970 musical by Stephen Sondheim, is staged by Flagler Playhouse starting with a Community Night on March 2 at 7:30 p.m., and running March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and March 6 and 13 at 2 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets are $25.00, and $20 for students 21 and younger with ID. Community Night is a special viewing of the final dress rehearsal for only $10.00 cash at the door, no reserved seating. Book tickets here.

One Graceless Tweet Doesn’t Warrant Cancellation: John McWhorter in The Times: “Dr. Jeffrey Lieberman, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University and one of the most accomplished and respected psychiatrists in the world, recently tweeted about Nyakim Gatwech, the celebrated American model of South Sudanese descent who is known for her dark skin, writing, “Whether a work of art or freak of nature she’s a beautiful sight to behold.” A number of people on social media and within and outside Lieberman’s profession found his words offensive, particularly his use of the phrase “freak of nature” and specifically the term “freak” in a tweet about a Black woman, and the sequence of events that followed was, sadly, all too predictable. […] Even after his sincere apology for a single mistake, Lieberman probably won’t be able to continue serving society — at least not as before — as the brilliant doctor he is. […] But must Lieberman’s career be destroyed because of a tweet that pretty clearly reflects an ignorance of that history but that was, also, clearly well intended? We’re often told in such cases that what matters is not the intent of the perpetrator but the impact on the recipient of the message. But impact has degrees, and we have to consider whether some are claiming vaster impact in certain cases than plausibility would suggest. Because we’ve reached the point that there’s no room left to respond to Lieberman with nuance and prudence. To say: “We know you meant it as a compliment, but you should know that there are offensive connotations to using that word in reference to Black women, and an apology is owed.” And then — crucially — to accept a sincere and full-throated apology when it is given, as it was here.”

Where Ukrainian Refugees Are Fleeing toFrom Statista’s Daily Infographics: “Although the rallying efforts of the European community are generally seen as commendable, the treatment of non-white refugees has come under increased scrutiny over the last couple of days. On March 1, for example, Nigeria’s government condemned the handling of Nigerian and other African refugees by Ukrainian border officials who allegedly prioritized the evacuation of white Ukrainians.”

Jan Depreter plays his own composition ‘Eilean Donan’ (2015):











