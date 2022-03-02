The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 2, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For details about the city’s code enforcement regulations, go here.

The State of the Union Address is at 9 p.m. The Brown Dog pub in St. Joe Plaza opens at 4 p.m.

“Company,” the 1970 musical by Stephen Sondheim, is staged by Flagler Playhouse starting with a Community Night tonight at 7:30 p.m., and running March 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and March 6 and 13 at 2 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets are $25.00, and $20 for students 21 and younger with ID. Community Night is a special viewing of the final dress rehearsal for only $10.00 cash at the door, no reserved seating. Book tickets here. Flagler Playhouse dedicates the production of Company to the memory of Stephen Sondheim, who died last November. His songs, his shows and his all-consuming love for musical theatre have enriched the lives of all of us.

Notably: Today is Read Across America Day. The day was previously associated with Dr. Seuss, or Theodor Geisel, whose birthday is today (1904). It is now part of National Reading Month. In his proclamation for Read Across America last year, President Biden said: “I have always believed that America’s children are the kite strings that keep our national ambitions aloft — the more we do today to spark their curiosity, their confidence, and their imaginations, the stronger our country will be tomorrow.” Imagine what we could do if book banners like our own school board members did not take razors to kite strings.

Now this:

Homage to Ukraine, from Scotland:









