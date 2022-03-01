Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Autograph Hounds by Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

In Court: Cornelius Baker: A status hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano, by zoom, in the case of Cornelius Baker, who was sentenced to die for the murder of Elizabeth Uptagrafft in January 2007, but whose death-penalty status was upended by a series of higher court decisions. See: “The Strange Case of Cornelius Baker’s Dangling Fate on Death Row, 13 Years After a Bunnell Murder” and “Prosecution Asks for Temporary Halt in Cornelius Baker Death Penalty Re-Sentencing.”

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council will consider approving the master site plan for The Tribute, a 240-unit apartment complex on Old Kings Road. (See: “Palm Coast Council Clears Way for a 240-Apartment Complex Just North of RaceTrac on Old Kings Road.”) View the meeting here. See the full agenda here.

From Statista’s Daily Infographics:

Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

March 2022
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

“The most striking characteristic of our people is its conscientiousness, and its love of justice.”

–Dostoevsky, “Tales from the House of the Dead” (1861.)

“… the two afflictions so widely spread in our country, a bad wife and alcoholics.”

–Chekhov, from “The Orator” (1886).

“We didn’t love freedom enough. […] We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”

–Solzhenitsyn, “The Gulag Archipelago, I” (1968).

–From .

Previously:

