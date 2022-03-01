The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 1, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.

In Court: Cornelius Baker: A status hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano, by zoom, in the case of Cornelius Baker, who was sentenced to die for the murder of Elizabeth Uptagrafft in January 2007, but whose death-penalty status was upended by a series of higher court decisions. See: “The Strange Case of Cornelius Baker’s Dangling Fate on Death Row, 13 Years After a Bunnell Murder” and “Prosecution Asks for Temporary Halt in Cornelius Baker Death Penalty Re-Sentencing.”

The Flagler County School Board meets at 3 p.m. in workshop to go over the items on its upcoming school board meeting two weeks hence. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The council will consider approving the master site plan for The Tribute, a 240-unit apartment complex on Old Kings Road. (See: “Palm Coast Council Clears Way for a 240-Apartment Complex Just North of RaceTrac on Old Kings Road.”) View the meeting here. See the full agenda here.

