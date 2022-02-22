Palm Coast Government Awarded 2022 National Customer Service Association Service Organization of the Year

The National Customer Service Association has awarded the 2022 Service Organization of the Year award to the City of Palm Coast as part of their ‘All-Stars Awards’ program.

The City of Palm Coast was selected for the award as a result of the tremendous strides made towards developing a citizen centric city in 2021 with an emphasis on the enhancements to the citizen centric customer service portal.

If residents see a pothole, experience an issue with their water, or just need a question answered, they can visit the customer service portal and create a case, also known as a work order, with the city through an intuitive application linked to their city account. Most cases are responded to within the same day, during business days, or the following day, if the ticket is entered after hours. For after hours cases, a homegrown, automated after-hours service is available that automatically contacts an on-call technician, should an emergency occur. Emergencies includes sewer, water, or a street or traffic issue.









“I am so proud of our incredible team on achieving this wonderful recognition for the City,” City Manager Denise Bevan said. “Our team at the City of Palm Coast shows up to work every day with one goal in mind: serving our residents. Congratulations team and thank you to the National Customer Service Association for selecting the City of Palm Coast as the recipient of this incredible award!”

The All-Stars Awards recognize those individuals, teams, and organizations who consistently provide outstanding service to all of their customers. Award recipients are also heralded for living their organizational mission and values and regularly going above and beyond normal service expectations. For more information click here.

For more information, contact the Public Information and Engagement Department by emailing [email protected]