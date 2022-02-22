The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 22, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals court hears arguments this morning in a battle about whether a transgender male student should have been allowed to use boys’ bathrooms at a St. Johns County high school. A divided three-judge panel of the court ruled in July that a St. Johns County School Board policy preventing Drew Adams from using boys’ bathrooms was “arbitrary” and violated equal protection rights. The school board asked the full appeals court to hear the case. The court granted the request and vacated the panel ruling. Adams was born a biological female but in eighth grade told his parents he was a transgender male.

The East Flagler Mosquito Control District holds its monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at 210 Fin Way, Palm Coast, Florida. The board will get an update on the district’s revised boundaries (the boundaries are expanding slightly to the west, along northern areas of U.S. 1).

English as a second language: Free class tonight from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 1225 Royal Palms Parkway, Palm Coast. “We offer English as a Second Language (ESL) classes throughout the year at Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced levels. Classes are led by trained volunteers who are excited to meet you and help you learn. Anyone who would like to learn English is welcome! Beginner – For those who speak little to no English. Intermediate – For those who know just enough English to “get by.” Advanced – For those who want to improve their pronunciation and accent and to feel more comfortable conversing at work, at school, and in the community. There will be Spring and Fall Sessions.” Call Jill Miladinovich, 201-396-9799.

Notably: today is Florida’s anniversary as an American acquisition. On Feb. 22, 1819, John Quincy Adams signed the Florida Purchase Treaty in exchange for the United States assuming $5 million in claims against Spain. Florida became a state in 1845. It became a one-party state in the 1870s–first under Democrats, then, since 1999, under Republicans. If you’re up for downers today, you can also celebrate the birth anniversary of Arthur Schopenhauer (1788), or you can sing like a Vatican castrati: it’s World Spay Day.

