The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 19, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Palm Coast Historical lectures Series: Vincent Adejumo on the Destruction of Rosewood. Vincent Adejumo, a Lecturer in the African American Studies Program at the University of Florida, presents “The Destruction of Rosewood,” part of the Palm Coast Historical Society’s Lecture Series, at 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. The lecture is free. It’s a critical analysis of Rosewood, a predominantly black community destroyed in 1923 during a racially motivated attack, and other majority-black cities in Florida within the context of group economics and how that tradition among African Americans was destroyed.

“The Mountaintop,” at City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Directed by John Sbordone, with Brent Jordan as Martin Luther King Jr., and Phillipa Rose as Camae. Thursday Feb. 17 through Saturday Feb. 19. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime.Katori Hall’s 2009 two-person play imagines – key word: imagines — Martin Luther King Jr. during his last night on earth, as a pretty motel maid named Camae visits him to deliver room service and finds the civil rights icon in a very un-glorious state indeed: Smokin’. Cussin’. Drinkin’. Flirting. Stinky feet. See the preview, “Reimagining Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Night Before Assassination in CRT’s ‘The Mountaintop,’ Warts and All.”

St. Mark by the Sea Bazaar and Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Crafts, quality clothing, tools, books, household items, jewelry, Silent Auction sale.

Russia’s Friends and FoesFrom Statista’s Daily Infographics: “Only with Belarus and the U.S., a majority of respondents considers the countries a friend and an enemy, respectively, with 58 percent and 66 percent saying so. While this is also far from everybody, the remaining biggest friends and foes are not supported by a majority of respondents. 40 percent consider Ukraine an enemy of Russia, and Latvia and Poland rank fourth highest despite only 21 percent saying they were a foe in their opinion.”

Now this:

Ana Vidović in concert:









