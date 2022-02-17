The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
In Court: Drug Court is at 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse.
The Flagler County school district’s Dress Code Committee holds the second in a pair of Community Town Halls to collect public comment about the current dress code and whether, and how, to change it. The first of these meetings on Wednesday drew zero attendance at Buddy Taylor Middle School. The second meeting is this evening at 6 p.m. at the Indian Trails Middle School cafeteria. It will be LiveStreamed on the Flagler Schools Website. See details.
Blame Biden? UK Inflation Hits 30-Year High: From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “UK inflation (CPI) hit 5.5 percent in January – the highest since 1992 when it stood at 7.1 percent and was on the verge of crashing down to just 2.2 percent a few months later. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics also put the inflation measure including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) at a similarly high level of 4.9 percent.”
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Listening Session on Flagler Schools’ Dress Code Policy
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
“Indeed, there is a long history of ugly freedoms in this country. From the start of the American experiment the language of freedom applied only to a privileged few. At the time of the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia, only 2 percent of the city’s population were qualified to vote. Slave codes allowed white property owners to possess Black humans — creating what the historian Tyler Stovall called “white freedom,” the “belief (and practice) that freedom is central to white racial identity, and that only white people can or should be free.” This freedom for the white master extended to torture, rape and lifelong control over the humans he (or she) owned.
In early American history, claims for men’s freedom permitted domestic violence against women, and a husband’s prerogative and privacy allowed him to beat his wife. In 1827 the jurist and legal scholar James Kent argued on behalf of husbands: “The law has given him a reasonable superiority and control over” the person of his wife, he wrote. “He may even put gentle restraints upon her liberty, if her conduct be such as to require it.” In other words: a woman’s freedom was at the discretion of her husband.
In the 20th century, racial segregation was justified as the freedom of white people to control public space and make their own business choices. In his infamous 1963 inaugural speech on segregation, Gov. George Wallace of Alabama couched his stance against integration as “our fight for freedom,” and justified it as “the ideology of our free fathers.” We can call that ideology white supremacy.”
–From “The Exploitation of ‘Freedom’ in America,” by Elisabeth Anker, The New York Times, Feb. 4, 2022.
