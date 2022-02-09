The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 9, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Not as cool today. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

In Court: Flagler County Circuit Judge hears a plea from Gunnar Galambos, the man facing two felony aggravated assault counts stemming form a violent incident at Johnny D’s in Flagler Beach last August. The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Pre-trial hearings begin at 2:30 p.m., with numerous cases on the docket, including that of Brennan Hill, who faces a charge of attempted second degree murder in the shooting of his girlfriend in Palm Coast last June.

The cold weather shelter will open at Church on the Rock in Bunnell tonight, Tuesday, February 8th. The Church on the Rock is at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell. The shelter will open at 5:30 PM and close at 8 AM the following day. If you are in need of shelter, or have no heat at home or are living in your car, join us at Church on the Rock Tomorrow night. We will be ready with a warm cot and two great meals for you. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 PM. Call 386-437-3258 ext. 105 for information about free transportation to the shelter.

Notably: J.M. Coetzee, the 2003 winner of the literature Nobel Prize, is 83 today. American forces retook Guadalcanal on this day in 1943. The battles there would produce one of the best novels of the war, James Jones’s The Thin Red Line. Skip the movies. The book is it. Today is also, allegedly, National Pizza Day. Oddly enough, if you happen to be in Lombardy today, you can drop in at Pizzeria Guadalcanal. Here are directions. Alternately, here are Trip Advisor’s best pizza places in Guadalcanal today. In Dunedin, on the west coast of Florida, you might find the Grassy Knoll Cafe on Causeway Boulevard, but it appears to have nothing to do with the poem of the same name by Jerry McConnell, one of the Marines who was part of the assault on the island in 1942, and who penned a poem by the same name–The Grassy Knoll–about, well, Guadalcanal.

From Statista’s Daily Infographics: New single-family homes built and sold in the U.S. are growing increasingly pricey. While in 2002, the average price of such a home was $228,700, that had increased to $391,900 in 2020. Meanwhile, consumer prices for city dweller rose by 42 percent in the same time frame, making the average 2020 home $67,000 pricier than its 2002 counterpart after adjusting for inflation. The segment of expensive houses costing more than $400,000 each accounted for only 9 percent of new homes sold in the U.S. in 2002. In 2020, the segment had grown to 34 percent. The share of houses costing less than $150,000 decreased during this time from 30 percent to just 1 percent, according to the Census Bureau.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.