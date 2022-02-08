Palm Coast Boy’s Father Brutalizes His Son for Wearing Make-Up; 2 Felony Counts, But No Hate Crime Charge

The charges against Lomack Jones Bennett, officially anyway, are child abuse “without great bodily harm” and battery by strangulation, both felonies.









The “without great bodily harm” part appears to contradict the evidence, at least as reported by Bennett’s high school-age son after Bennett was done allegedly brutalizing him: the boy had a busted lip, and reported being thrown to the ground, choked, repeatedly slapped and shoved. The violence was such that the boy’s own blood spattered against his eyeglasses.

There is no charge of a hate crime–there hardly ever are in Flagler County–even though the motive for the alleged beating, according to the report, was nothing other than that Bennett’s son came home wearing make-up. Bennett explicitly questioned his son about his sexual orientation. Then the beating allegedly began, for no other reason, based on the son’s account, than because he was wearing make-up, and his father appeared to have suspicions about the boy’s sexual orientation. By definition, according to Florida law, that would be a reportable hate crime.

Florida schools’ safety codes include the School Environmental Safety Incident Reporting System known as SESIR. It collects data on 26 types of crimes and disruptive behavior involving students on or off campus, including violence against children. According to the Florida Department of Education, “All SESIR incidents motivated all or in part by hostility to the victim’s real or perceived race, religion, color, sexual orientation, ethnicity, ancestry, national origin, political beliefs, marital status, age, social and family background, linguistic preference or mental/physical disability are required to be reported as Hate Crime-related.”









As with date rape or spousal abuse, the crime is no less of a crime if it is perpetrated by a family relation. According to the latest data from the Department of Justice, most hate crimes–28.9 percent–occur in or near homes, and 20 percent of hate crimes are motivated by sexual orientation. Hate crimes are notoriously underreported by victims or uncharged as such by law enforcement even as the FBI last year launched a campaign to encourage greater awareness and reporting of hate crimes.

Some members of the Flagler County School Board in the past two years have downplayed the dangers or difficulties LGBTQ students face from their home environment and pushed to defer such matters to parental authority. In the last few months, two board members, Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald, have sought to ban certain school library books, particularly high school library books, that address adolescents’ struggles with sexual identity, non-acceptance and other consequences. (The same two school board members twice in the last four weeks rejected a proclamation that would have denounced hate.) The district has devised rules that would enable parents to prohibit their children from accessing certain books, in essence further isolating students from books they may be seeking, in the one place where they may feel safe to seek them.









In the case of the boy allegedly brutalized by his father, the boy was in the habit of putting on make-up at school for the school day, as numerous students do, and removing it before getting home, to avoid conflict. He had not done so in this case.

School officials at Matanzas High School report the alleged incident involving Bennett’s son to two school resource deputies on campus on Monday, after one of the boy’s teachers learned of it. The boy had approached him, told him of the incident, which had taken place on Friday (Feb. 4), showed him photographs of his injuries that he kept on his school-issued computer, and wondered whether he should notify law enforcement. At that point school employees are required by law to report the incident regardless. There is no indication in the arrest report that the alleged assault was reported as more than abuse, though the motive was verbalized.

According to the boy’s account to deputies, the boy came home from school that afternoon after his mother, Laronda McCaskell, picked him up from Matanzas. She began questioning him about the make-up, asked him to wipe his face with a baby wipe, then yelled at him for wearing make-up.

She then yelled out to Bennett–a convicted felon with a long history of arrests including charges of battery, aggravated assault and domestic violence–that the boy had been wearing make-up.

The boy described what happened next: Bennett approached him, questioned him about his sexual orientation, “slapped him for no reason and proceeded to choke him” to the point of making it difficult for him to breathe–In other words, the boy’s father was strangling him. The boy said that “after [Bennett] was done choking him, he threw him to the floor. [The boy] stated that after he got himself off the ground, [Bennett] pushed him against his bed.” The boy regained his footing only for Bennett to slap him again. [The boy] stated that the battering continued again after [Bennett] slapped him in the face one last time, which caused a laceration to his lip and causing blood to splatter on his eyeglasses.” After seeing his son bleed, Bennett “proceeded to yell at him to clean himself up and to clean his mouth.”

McCaskell, 46, told deputies by phone that she did not see a physical confrontation. Bennett spoke to deputies, said he confronted his son over the make-up, and told him he wasn’t old enough to make decisions of the sort, but that there’d been nothing physical.









Bennett was out on bond. He was arrested at the end of January on a second-degree felony charge of selling cocaine and a third degree felony charge of illegally using a two-way communication device. He posted $10,250 bond and was released.

He has now been charged with felony child abuse, a third degree felony, and battery by strangulation, a third degree felony. Despite apparently violating the terms of his pore-trial release on the earlier charges, he was again released, posting bail on $7,500 bond. The court has ordered him to have no contact with his son pending the case’s resolution. No other conditions apply.

Under Florida law, crimes committed with a motive of hate would, in this case, upgrade the charges to second-degree felonies. The State Attorney’s Office decides whether and how to charge an individual after receiving a charging affidavit from a law enforcement agency. It has not done so yet in this case.