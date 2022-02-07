Imprisoned 4 Times in 16 Years, Palm Coast Man Faces 10 New Charges After Traffic Stop and Chase

It started Friday evening (Feb. 4) with a traffic cop in an unmarked car. The Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy, Daniel Weaver, pulled over Kevin Leon Spearmon, 37, on Cypress Edge Drive, after watching him make allegedly unsafe maneuvers.









Weaver knows Spearmon’s record. Many deputies do, many local and state corrections officers do as well, in several prisons across the state. He’s spent seven of the last 16 years in prison in four different stints mostly for two type of charges: drug possession or trafficking, and fleeing cops. He’s accumulated most of his charges and innumerable felony convictions in Flagler, with a few in Volusia and St. Johns counties.

But until Friday he’d not been jailed in almost four years, his last incarceration going back to a 24-hour booking for a felony charge of habitually driving on a revoked license and resisting an officer. He was found guilty on both and served a litt;e over half a year’s house arrest. His term was ended early for complying with all rules.

Friday night did not go as well for Spearmon, and culminated with statements alluding toi his desire for suicide by cop.









At the traffic stop he was initially “extremely argumentative,” according to Weaver’s arrest report, couldn’t find his proof of insurance, and rolled up his window as he told Weaver to just write him a ticket. Weaver planned to write him a warning. But he’d also requested a drug-sniffing dog. Just as another deputy was speaking with Spearmon, Spearmon drove off. He ran a red light, drove against traffic, crossed over the median and turned onto Pine Cone Drive.

For a moment he’d pulled away about half a mile from the deputies, who did not set chase because the offense did not match with chase criteria. They found him at a red light behind another car at Lupi Court and Palm Coast Parkway. A marked patrol car stopped in front of the front vehicle, only for Spearmon to back out and speed off again, narrowly missing one of the patrol cars. From there, he sped north on Belle Terre Parkway at an estimated 100 mph, according to his arrest report. Deputies successfully deployed stop sticks at Byaside Drive, damaging the vehicle’s tires. Spearmon turned on Bird of Paradise as one of his tires begun to shred. The vehicle, a black Nissan, halted at Bunker Hill and Spearmon took off on foot.

Weaver, who’d followed, yelled at him to get on the ground. Spearmon for a time continued, “kept his right hand in his right shorts pocket as he was fleeing,” the report states, and finally complied when a deputy told him his dog was after him. He then told deputies he’d ingested 14 Lortabs, also known as hydrocodone, a pain-killing narcotic. Deputies summoned a Flagler County Rescue, and Spearmon was rushed to AdventHealth Palm Coast. Somewhere along the line he told a deputy that he wanted law enforcement to kill him. He was well enough hours later: he was booked at the county jail at 10:27 p.m.

Searching various areas, deputies found a Walmart bag containing almost 133 grams of pot, , 8.8 grams of fentanyl, almost 5 grams of cocaine, 11 pills and 5.6 grams of MDMA.









Spearmon, 37, of 1B Bunker Knolls Lane faces 10 new charges, including two first-degree felony charges of trafficking fentanyl and trafficking cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place where children gather, and three second degree felonies, two of them allegations of aggravated assault on an officer. He is being held on $147,500 bond at the Flagler County jail.

“I was on patrol with our team and saw first-hand the outstanding work of our deputies protecting the community moments after his capture,” said Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release, remarking on the substantial amount of fentanyl seized. “Solid law enforcement tactics by deputies involved in this dangerous apprehension led to the end of his run and a trip to jail.”