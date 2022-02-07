The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 7, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. It’ll cool off Saturday. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The commission will make appointments to the planning board, with candidates of Anne Wilson, Joyce Dobbs, Heather Haywood, Larry Jones, Peter Meyer or Andrew Dodzikt applying.

The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Access meeting agendas and materials here. The commission will discuss the Beach Management Plan study that has been underway by consultant Olsen Associates since May 2021. “Flagler County has been trying to address this for a very long time,” said Engineer Faith Alkhatib of the long history of beach studies that started in the late 1990s, before her tenure began with the county. “Data shows that we have lost 3.5 million cubic yards of sand since 1972. This isn’t something that just happened with Hurricane Matthew and recent nor’easters.” Olsen will provide an analysis of the historical information, current conditions, and what is expected for the future of the beach and dunes in Flagler County.

The Beverly Beach Town Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the meeting hall building behind the Town Hall, 2735 North Oceanshore Boulevard (State Road A1A) in Beverly Beach. See meeting announcements here.

The Biggest Book Ban Advocates in the U.S.. From Statista: “Despite freedom of speech being enshrined in the first amendment of the Constitution, the United States are no stranger when it comes to severely limiting access to or outright banning books from schools, libraries and universities. These censorship attempts mostly fly under the radar, but a recent slew of proposed book bans ranging from educational works about the Holocaust to books allegedly fostering “sexual perversion” brought this issue to the forefront of discussions about free artistic expression once again. Even though the most fervent pushes towards censorship mostly come from school boards or political groups, they make up only a minority of recorded censorship attempts. According to data compiled by the American Library Association (ALA), 50 percent of the 147 censorship attempts cataloged in 2020 came from parents and 20 percent from patrons of public libraries. Political and religious groups made up 9 percent of proposed bans, while demands by government or educational institution officials constituted 11 percent of the total number of book censorship attempts. Some of the core reasons given for a proposed ban were the highlighting of LGBTQIA+ content, certain religious or political viewpoints as well as anti-police sentiment and profanity. Analyzing the annual top 10 lists given out by the ALA up until 2018, S.F. Whitaker from Book Riot concludes that the biggest issue for censorship advocates is the propagation of queer topics and outright sexual references.

