Bronx House Pizza Opens Feb. 13 in the Hammock

Residents of Palm Coast are invited to enjoy the newest and most dynamic member of its restaurant scene. Bronx House Pizza is formally announcing its opening at 5615 State Hwy 100 East, Suite 204, Palm Coast. The new location will open on Sunday, February 13th.

Bronx House Pizza is an obsessively authentic, multi-time award winning New York Pizzeria. The menu is diverse, yet family-friendly, serving all of your Italian / American favorites headlining with unique appetizers, salads, vegan and gluten free choices. Craving the perfect New York Slice?! They serve Florida’s largest variety of hand stretched, gourmet pizza, made lovingly all day long in an exhibition kitchen.









Their delivery drivers are professionals, properly trained, supervised, and friendly. Quality counts more than ever and they believe in sustainability and only align themselves with distributors that have the same philosophy.

The food supply chain is monitored meticulously, sourced locally and organic when possible. Their producers adhere with the certified humane program, which assures the meats, poultry, and dairy products used are raised and treated humanely. The mozzarella used for their pizza are made from the best Italian cheese money can buy. It is produced in Brownsville Wisconsin and made from whole milk, harvested daily, and has a 5-star rating from the milk and dairy board. The tomatoes used for their sauces are grown in Modesto, Calif. They are picked and packed within three hours, and are 100% pure. T

he pizza sauce is made with many spices and fresh herbs including sea salt, fine cracked pepper, sicilian oregano, fresh garlic, parsley, basil, grated pecorino romano, and a nice touch of extra virgin olive oil. Their pizza dough is made from wheat grown in the Prairie Providence of Manitoba Canada and milled in the USA to a classification more refined than the classic double zero flour. They use a mother dough, and cold rise ferment for more than 48 hours.









This yields a pizza that is much more flavorful, lighter and crispy then any other pizza that you’ve had. All sauces, dressings and baking are executed on premise in their scratch laboratory. Bronx House’s mission is to exceed expectations for comfort, style, service, quality and overall satisfaction, striving to be Central Florida’s top pizza experience.

They can be followed on Instagram and Facebook @bronxhousepizza