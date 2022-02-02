Mondex Man Calls 911 Screaming for Help Then Allegedly Assaults Paramedics Who Responded

John Vincent Benning is a 55-year-old resident of Tangerine Avenue in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex west of Bunnell. He has a long history of arrests on misdemeanor, violent and non-violent felony charges (especially fraudulent or illegal contracting). The charges, including child abuse and aggravated assault, have either been dismissed or reduced to misdemeanor convictions. He had allegedly swung a two-foot steel pipe at another man in 2019 in a case that resulted in his conviction in a plea on a criminal mischief charge.

On Tuesday night, the individuals against whom he swung a heavy metal pipe were the Flagler County Fire Rescue paramedics he’d been screaming for to a 911 dispatcher moments earlier. He was arrested on yet another felony aggravated assault charge, and abuse of the 911 system.









A dispatcher had taken five calls from Benning before midnight as he claimed there was a medical emergency at his home. He was still calling when a Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the property–and heard Benning yelling obscenities at the dispatcher. The deputy confirmed with the 911 center that Benning was on the line, insulting them. It’s not illegal to do so. But it magnifies the stress dispatchers are under and literally adds undue insult to a thankless job.

Benning told the deputy that his brother was unable to breathe, and accused his brother’s partner of poisoning him. Benning’s brother was having some difficulties breathing, the deputy found upon checking on him, but he said he had an extensive medical history, including lung cancer, and said Benning was overreacting. Soon paramedics arrived and began assessing Benning’s brother.

The partner, a woman, was in her room. She described the situation deteriorating after Benning started leveling accusations at her, so she remained in her room. Benning meanwhile was outside the house, with other deputies. The deputies detected alcohol on his breath and slurred speech–merely an observation: impairment in one’s home is not illegal. But then Benning’s brother started yelling at the paramedics from Rescue 71.









At that point, according to the deputy’s report, Benning “picked up a large, heavy metal pipe, and swung it back as if to strike the firefighter paramedics on scene.” A deputy intervened. Absent that intervention, the report states, “a firefighter would have been seriously injured or killed.”

Benning was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony–rather than third–because it involves a paramedic. The pipe was submitted into evidence. It’s not clear if it is the same pipe reported to have been used in the 2019 incident, the previous time Benning was charged with aggravated assault. He was booked on $8,000 bond. He remained at the county jail Wednesday evening.