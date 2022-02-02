Flagler Sheriff Presents 2021 Fourth Quarter Awards

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) celebrated those who serve and protect Flagler County with the 2021 Fourth Quarter Awards Ceremony Monday inside the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.









During the ceremony, Sheriff Staly recognized exceptional service by FCSO employees and members of the community, including Deputy First Class (DFC) Marcus Dawson for his life-saving heroics when he rescued a three-year-old boy from a house fire October 17, 2021.

The following FCSO employees received awards for the 4thQuarter of 2021.

Valor Award

Deputy First Class (DFC) Marcus Dawson:

Responded to a house fire October 17, 2021 where he was the first on the scene. After entering the home, he called out looking for people trapped inside. He would find and rescue a three-year- old boy hiding under a blanket inside the home.

Life-Saving Medal

Landon Grimes (Citizen):

An 11-year-old boy who called 9-1-1 after his mother had passed out and made it possible for responding units to be immediately dispatched and arrive at their home to care for her.

DFC Christopher Crego:









Responded to a call where a man had overdosed. After assessing the situation, he gave the necessary treatment that helped save the man’s life.

Communication Specialist Lucas Santos:

After answering a 9-1-1 call reporting a man on the roof of European Village was unresponsive, he provided life-saving instructions to the caller. This included how to administer CPR until responding units arrived eight minutes later.

Deputy David Lichty:

Responded to a call where a man had overdosed. After assessing the situation, he gave the necessary treatment that helped save the man’s life.

Deputy Aaron Clay:

Responded to a single vehicle accident, assessed the operator who was having a medical crisis and provided treatment helping the patient survive.

Deputy Talor Morgante:

Responded to a call where a man had overdosed. After assessing the situation, he gave the necessary treatment that helped save the man’s life.

Deputy Adam Bergman:

Responded to a call involving a man who was unresponsive. After assessing the situation, he administered medication and CPR to help save the woman’s life.

Communication Specialist Lainie Rittenour:

After answering a 9-1-1 call from a woman reporting her father was having a medical episode, she instructed the caller on how to administer CPR until authorities arrived on the scene.

Deputy Jasmine Slaga, Master Deputy Benjamin Jurec and Sheriff Rick Staly:









Responded to a call at a residence where they found a woman unconscious and shallow breathing. They administered proper treatment including the use of an AED, performing CPR and Narcan until the arrival of paramedics who administered more Narcan and the woman regained consciousness.

Certificate of Commendation

Communication Specialist Ashie Hicks:

Helped located a wanted man using numerous resources to help law enforcement in another state find him and take him into custody.

Communication Specialist Lainie RIttenour:

Answered a 9-1-1 call from a mother in labor. Within four minutes, the baby was crowning. She guided the caller through the steps of helping deliver the baby.

Commander Lou Miceli, PAL Coordinator Kerri Henderson, Senior vs. Crime Volunteer Evelyn Gomes, Communication Special First Class Joanna De Guzman and Chief David Williams:

Work involving the production of the 2021 “Shop with a Cop” event at the Palm Coast Walmart.

Deputies teamed up with a child as they shopped for presents. 122 children took part in the event which helped spread cheer at the holidays.

COP Paul Matarazzo and COP Bernard Kershner:

Responded to a call in the FCSO COP Marine Boat to a canal where a man was found in distress against the seawall. Not able to pull the man out on their own, they called for assistance. After pulling him from the water, they began to perform CPR on the patient.

Certificate of Appreciation

Judy Croteau:

Assisting the Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL), she played a huge part in several events this year

including “Shop With A Cop.” On a regular basis, she helps plan activities and games for PAL and all of the children who take part. Behind the scenes, she is a major reason for the success of the events for children.

Kerri Henderson:

Going above and beyond her normal duties, she donates her resources to involving children and Sheriff’s Police Athletic League programs.









Deputy Allyssa Narciso:

Involving a fraud case with more than 100 victims, she was a key part of the team (Community Policing Division) tasked with organizing and summarizing of each individual interview in the case. Victims lost more than $850,000 as a result of fraud and the case was turned over to IRS Investigations.

Sheriff Citation Award

PAL Coordinator Kerri Henderson:

Always going above and beyond her normal duties to involving children in the community in Sheriff’s Office programs that affect them.

“The men and women of the FCSO Honor Guard who played integral parts in the honoring of our fallen law enforcement officers in 2021.”

Unit Citation Award

FCSO Honor Guard – Master Deputy Amanda Priemer, Master Deputy Brad Stogdon, Cpl. Brian Sheridan, Deputy Bryan Carter, DFC Bryan Jackson, Master Deputy Crista Rainey, Chief David Williams, Det. Dennis Lashbrook, Master Deputy Edward Faircloth, Det. Fiona Ebrill, Commander George Bender, Deputy Chambers, Sgt. Michael Breckwoldt, Master Mike Spinelli, Cpl. Robert Myers, Sgt. Scott Vedder, Sgt. Adam Bill, Master Deputy Carmine Celico, Deputy First Class Greg Nunziato, Deputy Bret Wood, Deputy Jeremy Chambers and Deputy Craig Rossi:

The men and women of the FCSO Honor Guard played an important role in honoring our fallen law enforcement officers and their families in 2021. They will continue to serve in 2022 as these heroes who left us too soon will be honored on the state and national level in the coming months.

“Getting to recognize the brave men and women of the Sheriff’s Office is a true honor for me,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Having this opportunity each quarter to pay tribute to our sworn and professional support employees who support Flagler County is always special. Thank you to all the members of our FCSO family for their service and dedication.”