The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 29, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Wind chill advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday, with very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Hard freeze watch in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday morning, with subfreezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees in parts of Northeast Florida. The National Weather Service cautions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Weather: Today, cool, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 28 in the morning. Tonight: Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25.

Palm Coast Historical Society Lecture Series: 10 a.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. “Before Jamestown: Europeans, Africans and Native Americans in La Florida, 1513-1607,” a lecture presented by J. Michael Francis, Hough Family Chair of Florida Studies and professor of history, USF St. Petersburg. The early history of European settlements in Florida with a focus on Florida’s rich yet largely neglected Spanish colonization, which began nearly a century before Jamestown with St. Augustine, the first European settlement of North America established in 1513.

Cold Weather Shelter open tonight: From Sue Bickings, who heads the Sheltering Tree’s Cold Weather Shelter in Bunnell: “The weather this week is forecast to be below 40 degrees in Bunnell, according to The National Weather Service. The cold weather shelter will open at Church on the Rock in Bunnell on Saturday and Sunday nights. The cold weather shelter has operated in Bunnell for the past 13 years. The Church on the Rock is located at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell. The shelter will open at 5:30 PM and close at 8 AM the following day. If you are in need of shelter, or have no heat at home or are living in your car, join us at Church on the Rock on Friday, January 28th, Saturday, January 29th, and Sunday, January 30th at 5:30 PM. We will be ready with a warm cot and two great meals for you. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 4 PM. Call 386-437-3258 ext. 105 for information about transportation to the shelter.

City Repertory Theatre stages “Wait Until Dark” at 7:30 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 students, available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. True to part of its mission, City Repertory Theatre once again is offering a play that is typically off the radar of the local theater scene: a genuine, suspense-filled thriller. Susy has just been blinded in a car crash. While Susy’s husband Sam is away, three sadistic thugs track a heroin-stuffed doll they’re looking for to Susy’s apartment. A harrowing cat-and-mouse game ensues and soon involves Gloria, a young girl who lives in a nearby apartment. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “Justice Blinded and a Heroin-Stuffed Doll Spark Thrills in City Repertory Theatre’s ‘Wait Until Dark.’”

Notably: Anton Chekhov, the greatest of all Russian writers (yes, Pushkin, Tolstoi and Dostoevsky included) was born on this day in 1860. He died in 1904.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.