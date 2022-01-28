The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 28, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All on WNZF, Host David Ayres is off this week (happy anniversary), so Palm Coast Observer Brian McMillan hosts, with guests Marc Dwyer, the Palm Coast attorney, who will talk about his recent pro bono award (see: “Senior Partner Marc E. Dwyer Wins 2021 Flagler County Pro Bono Attorney Of the Year Award“), and Black History Month, plus Kristin Peterson, sales manager for Adams Cameron, who will discuss real estate trends, starting a little after 9 a.m. on WNZF. In court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a motion in the case of Larry Cavallaro, whose trial is scheduled for early February. At 9 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

Cold Weather Shelter open tonight: From Sue Bickings, who heads the Sheltering Tree’s Cold Weather Shelter in Bunnell: “The weather this week is forecast to be below 40 degrees in Bunnell, according to The National Weather Service. The cold weather shelter will open at Church on the Rock in Bunnell on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The cold weather shelter has operated in Bunnell for the past 13 years. The Church on the Rock is located at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell. The shelter will open at 5:30 PM and close at 8 AM the following day. If you are in need of shelter, or have no heat at home or are living in your car, join us at Church on the Rock on Friday, January 28th, Saturday, January 29th, and Sunday, January 30th at 5:30 PM. We will be ready with a warm cot and two great meals for you. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 4 PM. Call 386-437-3258 ext. 105 for information about transportation to the shelter.

The Friends of the Library at the Flagler County Public Library host a history presentations by Zach Zacharias, Senior Curator of Education and History at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach, at 2 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The topic: “Florida History through the Amazing Illustrations of Harper’s Weekly.” See details here. Once the most popular newspaper in America from 1855-1910, Harper’s gave birth to modern journalism. Using amazing illustrations carved from wood engravings and new technology, Harper’s Illustrated Weekly could visually document moments in American and Florida History with great ease. A blend of art, technology and history, this presentation takes you on a visual journey through the state during The Civil War and Gilded Age of Florida. The art is exquisite and the stories are amazing. If you have any questions please contact the library at (386) 446-6763.

City Repertory Theatre stages “Wait Until Dark” at 7:30 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 students, available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. True to part of its mission, City Repertory Theatre once again is offering a play that is typically off the radar of the local theater scene: a genuine, suspense-filled thriller. Susy has just been blinded in a car crash. While Susy’s husband Sam is away, three sadistic thugs track a heroin-stuffed doll they’re looking for to Susy’s apartment. A harrowing cat-and-mouse game ensues and soon involves Gloria, a young girl who lives in a nearby apartment. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “Justice Blinded and a Heroin-Stuffed Doll Spark Thrills in City Repertory Theatre’s ‘Wait Until Dark.’”

Notably: Today is the anniversary of the explosion of Space Shuttle Challenger, in 1986, 10 miles after take-off. New Hampshire schoolteacher Christa McAuliffe and crew members Francis R. Scobee, Michael J. Smith, Judith A. Resnik, Ellison S. Onizuka, Ronald E. McNair and Gregory B. Jarvis were killed. It is also Jackson Pollock’s birth anniversary. He was born on this date in Cody, Wyoming, in 1912.

