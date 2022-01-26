Belle Terre Parkway Resurfacing Begins Monday from Royal Palm Parkway to SR100

On Monday (Jan. 31), a contractor will begin milling and repaving the segment of Belle Terre Parkway between Royal Palms Parkway and State Road 100 as part of the city’s annual repaving program. The segment is among the most heavily traveled in the city.

Both north and southbound lanes will be repaved. The repaving will cause daily lane closures. The portion of road that’ll be worked on will be open to traffic, but will be reduced to one lane, potentially causing delays especially during busier hours. The city is recommending that drivers avoid the area, bypassing it through Royal Palms Parkway.

Palm Coast Project Manager Tyler Gibson estimates the project will take four to six weeks. Belle Terre Parkway from Royal Palms to Palm Coast Parkway was paved a few years ago.









“We are very excited to begin this milling and resurfacing project and get this stretch of road back up to standards,” Gibson said. “We know that anytime there is a construction project that causes a lane closure, it can be an inconvenience. We appreciate the publics’ patience and cooperation while we work to complete this project as safely and quickly as we can.”

The program as a whole is budgeted at $2.3 million this year. Each year the city repaves a portion of its 550-some miles of roads.

The milling and resurfacing of Belle Terre Parkway was given a green light after Transmap, a national provider of professional, technical, and management support services to the transportation industry, surveyed the roadway and determined that it required repair. The city initially hired Transmap in 2017 for $200,000. The consultant has been re-scanning city streets for the second time on a $160,000 contract approved in 2021. “Once complete, they will deliver a report and finalize a plan to outline a schedule for resurfacing of the City’s roadway network,” a city spokesperson said. “We will then need to bring the findings back to Council for discussion on identifying a funding source.

The city’s capital projects dashboard indicates Belle Terre, Seminole Woods Boulevard, Sesame Boulevard and Easthampton Boulevard are all on the list for repaving.