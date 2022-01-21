20 Arrested in Sheriff’s Operations Targeting Local Drug Traffickers

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) 14-month investigation leads to the arrest warrants of 24 drug dealers. After a sweep this morning, FCSO’s Operation “Winter Wonder Cells” resulted in 20 arrests. FCSO is still searching for the remaining four drugs dealers wanted in this operation.









Sheriff Staly joined his Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the FCSO P.A.C.E. Unit to serve the felony arrest warrants this morning. Three arrests are still pending at this hour. One suspect remains a part of other ongoing criminal investigations. Some suspects of Operation Winter Wonder Cells had previously been arrested when search warrants were served at their poison peddling locations or were already in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

As of today’s arrests, more than $277,000 in narcotics have been seized in the operation. Among the controlled substances seized in the operation are Fentanyl, Heroin, Oxycodone, Cocaine, THC Oil, Methamphetamine, and Cannabis.

“These 24 poison peddlers have faced more than 160 felony charges combined over the course of their criminal activity,” FCSO Sheriff Rick Staly said. “On the whole, these poison peddlers have been convicted 48 times. These drug dealers are now finding out what happens to drug pushers in Flagler County. If you are a drug dealer in Flagler County and we didn’t get you this time you better watch over your shoulder as we will get you next.”

Suspects in the operation range in ages from 23 to 69 years of age. One of those facing charges, Michael McIntyre, is already facing time in prison on a first-degree murder conviction for selling a fatal dose of illegal drugs. He is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine as a result of this operation.

As a result of the Operation Winter Wonder Cells the following drug dealers were arrested:

1.) Shannon Seymour, Trafficking Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.









2.) Joshua Lemaster, Sale of Cannabis and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

3.) Lynn Shrecengost, Trafficking Oxycodone.

4.) Daniel McIntyre, Sale of Heroin, Sale of THC Oil, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

5.) Michael Mcintyre, Trafficking Methamphetamine, First Degree Murder by Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance

6.) Arvin Long, Sale of Cannabis within 1000 Feet of a School.

7.) Victor Cepeda, Trafficking Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

8.) Rodney Hill, Sale of Cannabis within 1000 feet, Sale of Cocaine within 1000 feet and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

9.) Michael Jackson, Sale of Fentanyl and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

10.) Jonathan Demartino, Sale of Fentanyl within 1000 feet and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

11.) Dakota Brill, Sale of THC Oil and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

12.) Stacey Pringle, Sale of Synthetic Cathinones and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

13.) Austin Flores, Sale of Hydrocodone within 1000 feet of a public park.

14.) Keith Harper, Sale of Cannabis within 1000 feet.









15.) Kijante Toussaint, Sale of Cannabis.

16.) Patrick Turner, Sale of Synthetic Cathinones within 1000 feet.

17.) John Mancuso, Sale of Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

18.) Capers McClendon, Sale of Cocaine within 1000 feet.

19.) Sean Wilkes, Sale of Cocaine within 1000 feet.

20.) Zachary Pierce, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

The following drug dealers are wanted and currently being sought:

1.) Xavier McCall, Sale of Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

2.) Lomack Bennett, Sale of Cocaine.

3.) Erik Zimmerman, Sale of Fentanyl and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

4.) Identity Withheld, Sale of Cannabis.

“As a result of the hard work of our Special Investigations Unit this operation led to getting these drug dealers arrested for poison peddling in our community and will hopefully save some lives,” Sheriff Staly said. If we are still looking for you, I suggest you turn yourself in as it’s only a matter of time before we find you and take you to the Green Roof Inn.”

Each defendant that arrested was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where they will remain until they post bond or appear before a judge. If anyone has information on the location of the fugitives not yet arrested, FCSO is asking for tips to be called into Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.00. You may also send tips to [email protected] or by calling FCSO at 386-313-4911.