Sheriff’s Deputies Investigating an Apparent Self-Inflicted Death at Herschel King Park

J.B.L., a resident of the River Club at Grand Haven, called authorities at around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 16) and asked them to please send emergency units. He “sounded very calm,” according to 911 notes. He said there would be an emergency there soon. He was at Herschel King Park, the county facility on the Intracoastal Waterway, and specified that he would be at the end of the dock behind the rest rooms, near the playground, before disconnecting.









Moments later he tried to call 911 again but the line disconnected, and he did not answer when dispatchers called back.

When Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, he had a stab wound to the chest. He told responders that “he did it to himself,” the 911 notes say. Responders asked for an emergency helicopter either from Volusia or St. Johns counties. The helicopter launched moments later and landed at West Waterside Parkway and Colbert Lane, then flew J.B.L. to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. He was in critical condition shortly after 8 p.m.

The 20-acre park was not closed at the time of the incident (it closes at 11 p.m.) and is routinely frequented by children. It isn’t clear if the incident was witnessed by anyone.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, 911 notes reflect that he had died of his wound. By then a crime scene had been established at the park, as is routine in such circumstances–the incident drew at least 14 sheriff’s units–and broken down just before 10 p.m. By then J.B.L.’s family in New York, including a son there, had been notified. The victim’s SUV was towed to Bunnell by John’s Towing.

It was the second time in just over a month that local authorities responded to a self-inflicted death in a public park. A 57-year-old man ended his life with a gun at Silver Lake Park in Flagler Beach on Dec. 16.

A sheriff’s spokesman this afternoon said the case at Herschel King Park is still open, or under investigation. He did not provide the man’s age.











The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.