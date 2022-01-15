The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 15, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: A motorcade parade scheduled for today in Bunnell to commemorate Martin Luther King Day has been canceled. The parade was to set off from the Carver Center, head to U.S. 1, and back to the Center by way of Martin Luther King Boulevard. The parade was canceled in light of the killing of 16-year-old Noah Smith on Wednesday in Bunnell. The sheriff said there’s been intimations of retaliatory action, and has warned against that. The prayer breakfast scheduled at the Carver Center is still on, however. While the observed holiday is on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. was in fact born on this day in 1929 in Atlanta. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated by a white supremacist in Memphis in 1968. Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, opens at 7:30 p.m. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here. Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.