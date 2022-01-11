The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 11, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Community Traffic Safety Team meets in person and on zoom at 9 a.m. at the 1st Floor Conference Room, GSB 1769 E Moody Blvd. or via Zoom, Meeting ID: 823 5444 1058, Passcode: 565882 (at this link). The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. It’s a long agenda, with discussions on streaming video of workshop meetings, the search for the next city manager, moving fireworks on July 3 to the county airport, closing Slow Way, and if that isn’t enough, an update on the council’s goals. Flagler Access Center Opening: Flagler County and its partners SMA Healthcare and Flagler Health+ are hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Flagler Access Center, which will provide an open door for education, screening, and connection to behavioral healthcare services in the area. The event will be held at 10 a.m. January 11, 2022 at the center located at 103 E. Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See details here. The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters at 10 a.m., Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here. Notable birthdays today: Alexander Hamilton (1755), William James (1842), Aldo Leopold, who gave birth to the study of ecology (1887), and Alice Paul, an early advocate of the Equal Rights Amendment (1885).

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

