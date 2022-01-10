The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 10, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: Five trials are on the felony docket for this week, though typically most of them are either continued or resolved before trial. One of them was to be that of Louis Occhilupo, who is accused of luring a 10-year-old girl into his apartment in Bunnell, and allegedly proceeded to rub the girl’s back, in April 2020. He faces a felony child abuse charge and a battery charge. But both sides are asking the judge to postpone the trial, suggesting that there may be a resolution ahead. The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Commissioners will consider reappointing Armando Mustiga to the Library Board of Trustees, to a three-year term, and Brynn Newton to the Land Acquisition Committee Advisory Board for a three-year term, as well as Kim Carney, the former Flagler Beach city commissioner, to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee for a three-year term. The full agenda is here. The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at its new temporary home, at the Government Services Building’s meeting chamber, pending the construction and completion of Bunnell’s new city hall on Commerce Parkway. For some of the commissioners, it’s a return to familiar ground: Mayor Catherine Robinson and John Rogers have been on the commission long enough to have sat for many meetings at the GSB, the previous time the city was homeless. The agenda will be a limited one. See it here. College football national championship: Georgia faces Alabama at 8 p.m. in Indianapolis. Jason Wheeler, the Flagler school district’s chief spokesman, will be rooting for his crimson-toned alma mater. It was 50 years ago tonight that Masterpiece Theater premiered on PBS. Now this:

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.