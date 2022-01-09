The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 9, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Choose your celebration: today you can pick either Richard Nixon, who was born on this date in 1913, or Simone de Beauvoir, the great French philosopher, born in 1908, one of whose great books was “America Day By Day,” her travel diary as she experienced this country in 1947. But no matter what you do don;t sing her happy birthday. In her Feb. 10 entry, on page 62 of Carol Cosma’s translation, De Beauvoir writes with faint indignation: “There’s always some holiday going on in America; it’s distracting. Even private celebrations, especially birthdays, have the dignity of public ceremonies. It seems that the birth of every citizen is a national event. The other evening at a nightclub, the whole room began to sing in chorus Happy Birthday while a portly gentleman, flushed and flattered, squeezed his wife’s fingers. The day before yesterday I had to make a telephone call; two college-girls went into the booth before me. And while I was pacing impatiently in front of the door, they unhooked the receiver and intoned Happy Birthday. They sang it through to the very end. In shops they sell birthday cards with congratulations all printed out, often in verse. And you can “telegraph” flowers on one occasion or another. All the florists advertise in large letters, “Wire Flowers.”” Think about that next time you’re in a restaurant and the wait staff unleashes one of those ridiculous public embarrassments of one or another patron who had the misfortune to be so ensnared.

