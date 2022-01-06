Flagler County Firefighters Jon Moscowitz and Jimmy Melady Deliver Baby on New Year’s (Not Theirs)

Flagler County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Jon Moscowitz and Firefighter/Paramedic Jimmy Melady started 2022 on a joyous, unplanned note this weekend, when they responded to mom-to-be Traci Kuehn’s call on New Year’s Day.

With the help of Lt. Moscowitz and Firefighter/Paramedic Melady, Kuehn gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, delivered in Rescue 62, while Firefighter/EMT Tyler Allesee transported them to AdventHealth in Daytona.

This wasn’t the first time that Lt. Moscowitz or FF Melady have delivered a baby, but this delivery was momentous because it was on New Year’s Day.









Traci Kuehn, mother to baby Sunnie, expressed her gratitude for Lt. Moscowitz and FF Melady for assisting in safely bringing baby Sunnie into the world. “These guys are my heroes, I am so thankful and grateful for their swift action,” Kuehn said.

Coincidently, Firefighter Melady grew up with Sunnie’s Dad, Brandon Smith. “I cannot thank these guys enough for delivering my sweet Sunnie, they did an incredible job and I am forever grateful for them,” said Smith.

Baby Sunnie arrived at 6:02 p.m., on January 1, 2022, 10 weeks early, weighing in at a mere 3 pounds 5 ounces. She and mom are recovering and doing well, however, baby Sunnie will remain in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at AdventHealth Daytona, where she will receive the highest level of pediatric care, due to her early arrival.

Fire Chief Michael Tucker was overwhelmed with joy when he heard the news, “What a great way to ring in the New Year, thanks to Flagler County’s finest firefighter/paramedics.”