Native American Festival returns to Princess Place After a Covid Hiatus

The Native American Festival that is fast becoming a February tradition at Princess Place Preserve returns in 2022 after a hiatus last year because of COVID-19. It will be the seventh Pow Wow held since its inception in 2015.

As in past years, the festival will include dancing, weapons demonstrations, wildlife exhibits, encampments and displays.

“Mark your calendars now – it promises to be a great weekend,” said Parks Manager Frank Barbuti. “The event will be held the last weekend of the month, February 26 and 27.”

Tribes representing North and South America – as many as 50 – will perform traditional dances such as the Hoop Dance, and the Candy Dance for children. Additionally, there will be demonstrations, storytelling, and historical presentations among the exhibits.









“Everyone enjoys the other experiences that are offered at festival like face painting, pony rides and shopping at the trading booths,” Barbuti said. “Food and refreshments will be available, including some authentic Native American food.”

More details will be available closer to the event.

For more information about Flagler County Parks and Recreation, go to www.flaglercounty.gov/departments/parks-recreation.