Sewer Pipe Is Damaged in Palm Coast’s L-Section, Causing Spill

A sewer line break was reported to the Palm Coast officials on Tuesday. Upon arrival, crews found that there was a sewer line failure on Laramie Drive east of Lake Success Drive, causing a wastewater spill. The spill appears to have been caused by damage to the pipe, possibly due to construction in the area.

The spill is now contained and staff is repairing the pipeline. Crews are currently working to clean up and decontaminate the area. There is no threat to the public or property aside from the spilled wastewater. The city immediately notified the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Large trucks and work crews will be on site for the duration of the day on Wednesday.









Multiple crews are in the area for the decontamination process. The sewer line that was damaged runs from the pump station, which means that houses are not affected and the use of water, toilets, laundry, etc., can be conducted as usual. A city spokesperson said the cost of the damage “is really just staff time and a small amount of materials,” and placed the rough estimate in dollar figures at “$7,000 total, but that is a guestimate.”

The City of Palm Coast is asking residents to avoid the area during the decontamination process. Please avoid walking, running, bicycling, dog walking and other recreation activities in the immediate area for the remainder of the week. The school bus stop at Laramie Drive and Lake Success Drive will not be affected as it is on the west of the repair site and on the opposite side of the road.

Any issues within the community can be reported to Customer Service at 386-986-2360 or by submitting a ticket at palmcoast.gov/connect.