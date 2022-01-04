Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

What's your return policy? by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian democracy
What’s your return policy? by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian



Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County School Board holds a workshop at 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, third floor. Flack jackets, masks and reason optional. The workshop is focused on the board’s agenda for its meeting later this month. Among the items on the agenda: board procedures, which include a change: while the board will continue to forbid clapping during board meetings, except in some circumstances, “At the end of public comment the audience may provide a thumbs up or thumbs down.” The thumbs-up=-thuimbs-down signal emerged during murderous gladiatorial exhibitions in Ancient Rome, when the emperor–or the crowd–would give the thumbs up or thumbs down, depending on the desire to see victims massacred in front of the audience. See the manual here, with changes in red. The board will also discuss the ranking for hiring the architecture firm that’ll be responsible for the Matanzas High School expansion. Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson holds a 3 p.m. press conference at the city’s temporary offices behind the Chicken Pantry at 604 East Moody Boulevard, to discuss “upcoming changes within the City of Bunnell,” according to a city release. The manager’s administration has been in upheaval since the death of one sergeant and the resignation of Police Chief Tom Foster and another sergeant, Matt Mortimer, following a scathing job review by Jackson. He brought on an interim chief in Brandon Snead, but Snead’s tenure is uncertain. The Palm Coast City Council meets at City Hall at 6 p.m. The council is expected to approve a pair of community redevelopment districts on second reading and approve a $1 million agreement with the county regarding the Marineland Acres drainage project. Birthdays: Julius “Jules” Kwiatkowski, who chairs the East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board, is 86 today. He is the most-senior elected representative in the county. Happy Birthday Jules.

Jules Kwiatkowski chairs the mosquito control board. (© FlaglerLive)
Jules Kwiatkowski chairs the mosquito control board. (© FlaglerLive)




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

For the full calendar, go here.

“I soon came to adore the pool, because the pool meant teens. By the time I was seven or eight, I was a devoted student of the teens and their ways. I observed them from every angle, and marveled at the way they had somehow come into possession of beach bodies. Beach bodies had a stillness, a turning, a restless luxuriation—an introduction of every part of the body to the sun. They stretched on their white plastic chairs. They stretched and stretched. Legs and arms, columns of backbones, necks. Even their long tan lineage stretched, back to some previous life as a basking animal. Their hair grew half an inch; their fingernails; the future. The teenage boys were fed on hot dogs, and turned the color of hot dogs in summer. They glistened like wiener advertisements from a golden age. If you had thrown an ice cube, you would have hit a boy named Brad, which even sounds like a hot dog’s name. All of the girls were named Danielle or Stephanie and qualified as actual bikini babes, with sunglasses and raunchy perms.”

–Patricia Lockwood, from “Priestdaddy: A Memoir” (2017).

FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

  politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  grand living realty

