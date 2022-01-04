The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 4, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County School Board holds a workshop at 3 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, third floor. Flack jackets, masks and reason optional. The workshop is focused on the board’s agenda for its meeting later this month. Among the items on the agenda: board procedures, which include a change: while the board will continue to forbid clapping during board meetings, except in some circumstances, “At the end of public comment the audience may provide a thumbs up or thumbs down.” The thumbs-up=-thuimbs-down signal emerged during murderous gladiatorial exhibitions in Ancient Rome, when the emperor–or the crowd–would give the thumbs up or thumbs down, depending on the desire to see victims massacred in front of the audience. See the manual here, with changes in red. The board will also discuss the ranking for hiring the architecture firm that’ll be responsible for the Matanzas High School expansion. Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson holds a 3 p.m. press conference at the city’s temporary offices behind the Chicken Pantry at 604 East Moody Boulevard, to discuss “upcoming changes within the City of Bunnell,” according to a city release. The manager’s administration has been in upheaval since the death of one sergeant and the resignation of Police Chief Tom Foster and another sergeant, Matt Mortimer, following a scathing job review by Jackson. He brought on an interim chief in Brandon Snead, but Snead’s tenure is uncertain. The Palm Coast City Council meets at City Hall at 6 p.m. The council is expected to approve a pair of community redevelopment districts on second reading and approve a $1 million agreement with the county regarding the Marineland Acres drainage project. Birthdays: Julius “Jules” Kwiatkowski, who chairs the East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board, is 86 today. He is the most-senior elected representative in the county. Happy Birthday Jules.









