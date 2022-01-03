The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 3, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: Back at it, unfortunately. In Court: Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins holds arraignments in the morning and sentencing hearings at 1:30 p.m., most of those involving drug convictions with the exception of the case of Isaac Julio Becker, the 21-year-old Seaman arrested last March on two counts of forcible rape, each a first-degree felony. On November 2 he withdrew his not-=guilty plea and pleaded guilty in a plea deal in which he’ll serve eight years in prison followed by 10 years on sex-offender probation. He will be branded a sexual predator. See the conditions of his probation here. The sentencing is in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.
Flagler County School Board Workshop: Agenda Items
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
“Modern nationalism is a doctrine that seeks to stimulate, artificially, loyalty to the state. Although its foundations were laid as recently as the eighteenth century, in the year 1947 it is one of the greatest forces that keeps sixty-odd sovereign states from living together in peace. It is a social virus that infects the conferees of the long green peace tables as well as the people they represent, and no vaccine has yet been developed that can successfully combat its toxic effects. The anatomy of nationalism has already been rather thoroughly diagrammed–but apparently not enough so to discourage a further venture.”
–Malcolm Moos in a review of “Patriotism or Peace” by Adam de Hegedus, The New York Times Book Review, May 25, 1947.
