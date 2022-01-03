Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 3, 2022

| | Leave a Comment

Time to Save Democracy? by Peter Kuper, PoliticalCartoons.com
Time to Save Democracy? by Peter Kuper, PoliticalCartoons.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: Back at it, unfortunately. In Court: Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins holds arraignments in the morning and sentencing hearings at 1:30 p.m., most of those involving drug convictions with the exception of the case of Isaac Julio Becker, the 21-year-old Seaman arrested last March on two counts of forcible rape, each a first-degree felony. On November 2 he withdrew his not-=guilty plea and pleaded guilty in a plea deal in which he’ll serve eight years in prison followed by 10 years on sex-offender probation. He will be branded a sexual predator. See the conditions of his probation here. The sentencing is in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

January 2022
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“Modern nationalism is a doctrine that seeks to stimulate, artificially, loyalty to the state. Although its foundations were laid as recently as the eighteenth century, in the year 1947 it is one of the greatest forces that keeps sixty-odd sovereign states from living together in peace. It is a social virus that infects the conferees of the long green peace tables as well as the people they represent, and no vaccine has yet been developed that can successfully combat its toxic effects. The anatomy of nationalism has already been rather thoroughly diagrammed–but apparently not enough so to discourage a further venture.”

–Malcolm Moos in a review of “Patriotism or Peace” by Adam de Hegedus, The New York Times Book Review, May 25, 1947.

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Created using the Donation Thermometer plugin https://wordpress.org/plugins/donation-thermometer/.$6000Raised $11796 towards the $6000 target.$11796Raised $11796 towards the $6000 target.197%
Dear Contributors, look where you've put us: a short distance from reaching 200% of our goal. Can we get there? Your generosity has been inspiring. In a difficult year, it's been salutary. But it's not been surprising: for 12 years you, our readers, have been as committed to supporting serious journalism as FlaglerLive has been to providing it, and your numbers, like your support, has only grown apace. Thank you for helping us exceed our goal as we approach the end of our annual fund-drive, and for keeping the factual in Flagler. So have that glass of champagne, Happy New Year, and become a monthly donor if you're not. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *