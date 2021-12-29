The 2022 Mayor’s 30/30 Fitness Challenge begins on January 3, 2022. Are you ready?

Palm Coast residents wishing to participate in the Mayor’s 30/30 Fitness Challenge can still register by visiting palmcoast.gov/mayors-challenge using their city of Palm Coast account login information. Residents without an account can easily create one at the sign-in screen.









Non-Palm Coast residents can also participate by using the new “Guest Login” feature. For more help on registering, visit the frequently asked questions page by clicking here.

To help participants along the way, the City of Palm Coast has organized multiple activities throughout the community designed to rack up miles, including the much anticipated Mayor’s 30/30 Pickleball Tournament, Workout with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, and more! You can easily register for these event by clicking here.

Additionally, participants can choose from a variety of other daily activities to complete on their own or with a partner. You can even create a team for your friends, co-workers, and family to join.

“The Mayor’s 30/30 Fitness Challenge is a jumpstart to a healthy new year,” said Mayor David Alfin. “I am inviting all of Flagler County to join the competition and I encourage the entire community to get active together!”