19-Year-Old Palm Coast Man Arrested in Bunnell Shooting Spree That Included Ex-Sheriff Sgt. Larry Jones’s Car

Josiah Aaron Feimster, a 19-year-old resident of 5 Price Lane in Palm Coast, was booked at the Flagler County jail Tuesday on four felony charges, including two counts of firing a gun from a vehicle, the result of an shooting spree in South Bunnell. Two parked and vacant vehicles were struck, including that of retired Flagler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Jones, a two-time candidate for sheriff. Jones, a Palm Coast resident, was not in town at the time. He was not hurt.









“I wasn’t even there, I was in Daytona,” Jones said today. He had parked his white Chevrolet truck at 407 South Pine Street. “That’s my mom’s house, I park it at my mom’s.” His mother is deceased. There were no occupants in the house at the time of the shooting, which left a rear tire flat. There was also a bullet hole in the passenger side front fender. Jones doesn’t know why the individuals involved are. “I don’t have a clue who they are,” he said.

Feimster told authorities he was riding as a passenger in a Challenger driven by D.B.W., 17.

The incident took place in midafternoon Tuesday (Dec. 28). A caller to 911 said a blue Challenger sped off from the intersection of South Pine Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Bunnell after five or six shots were fired. Sheriff’s deputies and Bunnell police officers responded, finding large groups of people in the area. Some of the people told law enforcement they’d heard the shots but not seen the shooter, or shooters. A Bunnell police officer positioned on North State Street and a sheriff’s deputies positioned at County Road 13 and North State Street saw the Charger, the latter clocking it going 80 in a 55.









The deputy pulled the car over after it turned onto Rickenbacker Drive, from Royal Palms Parkway, in Palm Coast. By then police at the scene of the shooting had found five 9mm Luger casings, starting from the intersection of South Pine Street and Martin Luther King to South Church Street and Martin Luther King. Jones’s truck had been hit, as had a gold Pontiac with no attached tag. Jones, who told deputies he’d parked the truck there around 3:30 p.m. that day, was contacted by phone and told deputies he wanted to pursue charges. The woman who owns the Pontiac arrived at the scene and said she wanted to do likewise.

A witness told authorities she knew the shooter. She was in another car, parked next to 402 South Pine, facing south, when she heard the multiple shots. She said she “could identify who the shooter was from the blue vehicle which was wearing a black jacket,” according to Feimster’s arrest report. She “then stated while the shots were being fired in her direction, another male who she knows as Jabeil who was in font of 403 S Pine St, began to shoot back at the car.” The witness said she left the area immediately. “Jabeil” was not located.

D.B.W., Feimster and the registered owner of the Charger were all at the location where the deputy had pulled the car over in Palm Coast’s R-Section. Feimster at first denied being in Bunnell, saying he’d been at his sister’s in Town Center, where D.B.W. picked him up. He said the pair drove to the R Section. As the officer continued to ask questions, Feimster said he had nothing else to say, and the interview had to cease. By then deputies had managed to open the glove box in the Charger (it had been locked), finding a Glock 19 firearm and “an attached see thru red extended magazine,” according to the arrest report. “Inside the magazine were 28, 9mm Luger rounds and an additional 9mm Luger round in the chamber of the Glock 19.” The firearm was legally owned. “A silver gun spring was also found in the front passenger side floorboard. The rounds were the same caliber as the 5 shell casings found on MLK Jr. Ave.”









Authorities contacted D.B.W.’s mother, who was then placed on speaker phone as her son was interviewed. He was more cooperative. He said he lives in the R-Section, though he did not tell authorities precisely where. He did pick up Feimster at the Town Center apartments, he said, at first stating the two returned to the R-Section, only to then say “he drove to the south end of Bunnell to drive around and show off.” (The arrest report attributes that statement to “S1,” which had been identified as Feimster, but that appears to be an error, as the narrative was reflecting the interview with the 17 year old.

The juvenile “continued to state when he was driving east on MLK Jr. Ave, he heard gun shots coming from S. Pine St.,” the report states. The youth was hesitant at first to answer a deputy’s question about who had possession of the Glock. Then he said Feimster did as they drove on Martin Luther King Boulevard and shots rang out. He said he did not see Feimster fire the gun. The report does not note whether he was asked if he heard the gun go off. But he did see Feimster put the handgun in the glove box. When asked if he knew who the shooter from South Pine Street was, “he stated he only knew him as J.B.”

The vehicle the youth and Feimster had been driving was turned over to its owner. Feimster was charged with two second-degree felony counts of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and two third-degree felony counts of criminal mischief resulting in more than $1,000 in damage for each count. He remains at the jail on $35,000 bond. Though just 19, Feimster has already accumulated a significant criminal record, including a conviction on a violation of a pre-trial release agreement just last October, when he violated an injunction for protection against domestic violence.









Last year he was charged with theft and a misdemeanor drug charge and completed a diversionary program, enabling the charges to be dropped. In August he was charged with a felony count of battery by strangulation in an incident involving the mother of his child in Palm Coast’s P Section. The charge was dropped, but the injunction resulting from the altercation remained in effect. In September he was found guilty of shoplifting four bottles of Hennessy cognac at Nuggs N Mugs on Palm Coast Parkway, and sentenced to time he’d already served at the jail.

Jones, 61, retired from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 after 30 years there and ran for sheriff in 2016 and 2020, winning the Democratic primary both times and both times losing the general election to Rick Staly.