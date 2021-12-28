The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 28, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins’s busy docket continues with a few pleas today and docket sounding–the scheduling of trials–in more than a dozen cases, plus sentencing hearings in drug cases. On Sunday the world lost one of its greatest minds in biologist E.O. Wilson. “As an expert on insects, Dr. Wilson studied the evolution of behavior, exploring how natural selection and other forces could produce something as extraordinarily complex as an ant colony. He then championed this kind of research as a way of making sense of all behavior — including our own,” the Times obituary reads. “As part of his campaign, Dr. Wilson wrote a string of books that influenced his fellow scientists while also gaining a broad public audience. “On Human Nature” won the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction in 1979; “The Ants,” which Dr. Wilson wrote with his longtime colleague Bert Hölldobler, won him his second Pulitzer, in 1991.” Curiously, while Wilson died Sunday, today marks the 48th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, which Nixon signed into law while on vacation in California.

