Flagler County IT Director Jarrod Shupe Appointed to State 911 Board

jarrod shupe
Jarrod Shupe. (© FlaglerLive)

Governor Ron DeSantis last week appointed Flagler County Chief Information Officer Jarrod Shupe, and four others, to the state E911 Board. Shupe is also the county’s 911 coordinator.

“It is such an honor to be appointed by Governor DeSantis to this important board,” Shupe said. “The board administers E911 fees on behalf of the state to provide coordination, support, and technical assistance to counties, as well as to promote the deployment of E911 systems in Florida.”

Shupe is a member of the Florida 911 Coordinators Association, National Emergency Numbers Association, and the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials. He was appointed along with Laurene Anderson of Charlotte County, Daniel Carroll of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Christine Cooper of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, and Chuck Spalding of Palm Beach County.




“The E911 Board’s primary goal and mission promote and support the development, coordination, and integration of an evolved, fully functional, seamless Next Generation 911 (NG911) system that is accessible anytime, anywhere, from any device to realize the full potential for 9-1-1,” said Christina Pushaw, press secretary for DeSantis. “This next generation 911 system is crucial for protecting the safety of Floridians and visitors.”

The E911 Board was established by the Florida Legislature in 2007 to monitor the collection of E911 fees and oversee the distribution of fee revenues to counties through monthly distributions from E911 fees collected. Counties receive distributions based on the number of postpaid wireless and non-wireless telephone subscribers with a billing address in their county and prepaid service purchased in their counties.

“Congratulations to Mr. Shupe,” said Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Director of Communications (Dispatch) Christina Mortimer. “We appreciate all he does for our E911 system and team.”

