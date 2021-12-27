The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 27, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: This is the Monday of the year that has no business existing. The week between Christmas and New Year’s is a week of Sundays. Except for retailers, where the rage of materialism rages on. There, shop floors turn stock exchange for the masses as shitty gifts are exchanged for shittier ones (a gift is redeemed by the thought behind it; an item received in exchange is redeemed by nothing more than grasping). Nevertheless, would you believe court is in session? Circuit Judge Terence Perkins has a list of arraignments as long as the roster at Angola prison, and even a sentencing. Cheer up, defendant: it’s a deferred prosecution agreement, the first step to having your charges dismissed–if you behave: the defendant is being released on his own recognizance to a recovery center for drug treatment. Still astounding that in 2021, verging on 2022, we are criminalizing drugs as wantonly as we did when Nixon declared his crusade, as futile then as Peter the Hermit’s against Muslim heathens a millennium ago.

