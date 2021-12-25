Sheriff’s Deputies Provide Gifts to Daytona North/Mondex Children

On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) attended an event at the Country Store in Bunnell to spread holiday cheer for the local youth. Chief Williams, Commander Miceli, Deputy First Class (DFC) Dawson and Deputy Beausoleil were excited to distribute gifts to the children.

FCSO loaded two SUVs to the roof filled with toys and delivered them to the Mondex community. FCSO K-9’s also attended interacting with children and adults from the community. Toys were donated to FCSO by the Orlando International Firefighters Association (OIFA). FCSO Commander Miceli and Commander Lutz were able to fill a 30ft trailer with toys from the organization to hand out in Flagler County. The holiday event in Daytona North welcomed the entire community, where residents gathered together to hand out gifts with Santa Claus. Approximately 75 children and families were able to receive gifts this holiday due to the generosity of OIFA and our deputies.









“This was exciting for the children and our deputies to be able to do this,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Being able to give gifts to children who may otherwise not have Christmas presents is something we truly enjoy. I would like to thank the Orlando International Firefighters Association for donating enough toys to fill two SUVs and allowing us to bring some festive holiday fun and excitement to the children. From all of the men and women of the FCSO, we wish you a safe and Merry Christmas!”