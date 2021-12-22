Palm Coast Firefighters Spread Holiday Cheer with 3rd Annual Heroes & Helpers Holiday Celebration

The Palm Coast Fire Department along with Professional Firefighters Local 4807 were successful in spreading holiday cheer by hosting the 3rd annual Heroes & Helpers Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 18. The event was hosted by the Palm Coast Professional Firefighters Local 4807 and their local charity, Palm Coast Firefighters Benevolent Fund Inc. Lieutenant Patrick Juliano, Lieutenant Jennifer Fiveash and Firefighter Christopher Strozier coordinated the event —all officers of Firefighters Local 4807.









“We wanted to bring some joy and spread the love we have for our community to our community,” said Strozier. “We wanted to uplift the spirits of the children in the community and give them something to remember when they are older.”

This year’s event was jam-packed with over 500 children and adults in attendance. Funding was provided by a grant from Target and the amazing staff at Super Target of Palm Coast. “Our friends at the Super Target of Palm Coast, who have always been great partners, came in and helped to make this event possible,” said Lieutenant Juliano. “The Palm Coast Professional Firefighters recognize the importance of being involved in the community, ensuring that we have developed community relationships and understanding the needs of the community before the call” Juliano continued. “Opportunities like Heroes and Helpers builds a community and strengthens relationships by meeting with the community. We wanted to bring a little Christmas to the community we love and make spirits brighter this holiday season.”

“Doing without asking,” said Palm Coast Fire Chief Forte. “These inspiring folks looked outward to the community to meet their needs and not their own. Their selfless acts and willingness to make Palm Coast a better place, everyday, is encouraging.”

Santa Claus arrived from the North Pole to the Palm Coast Community Center aboard a Palm Coast Fire Engine. The role of Santa Claus was played by local talent Ric Giumenta. In addition to taking photos with Santa Claus, all of the children were provided with a small gift.

“I want to commend our Palm Coast Firefighters who selflessly serve our community every day for their efforts in going above and beyond” said Mayor David Alfin. “They are enhancing the spirit of our great community and making memories for families to cherish for a lifetime.”









This year’s event has sparked so much interest that the Palm Coast Professional Firefighters have already started planning next year’s event. Save the date for the 4th Annual Heroes & Helpers Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

For more information, contact the Palm Coast Fire Department at 386-986-2300. You can obtain more photos from the Palm Coast Fire Department Facebook Page. For more updates, follow @PalmCoastFire on Twitter. Parents can view their child’s photo with Santa by visiting the Palm Coast Professional Firefighters Facebook Page @IAFF4807/