With Best In Show Going to 100 Bellaire Drive, Palm Coast Announces Top 5 Winners of Holiday Lights

Palm Coast Interim Manager Denise Bevan announced the winners in a video.
The City of Palm Coast hosted the second annual ‘Holiday Light Fight’ home decorating contest. Spearheaded by the Parks and Recreation Department, Palm Coast residents who decorated their homes were able to register and submit photos online.

Judging took place on December 17th, 2021. “Thank you for everyone’s entries, they were amazing. But the top of the list, I have right here,” Interim City Manager Denise Bevan, in full Christmas gear, says in a video announcement (see below). The winners are:

  • Best Community Display: Biltwell Place
  • Brightest House: 11 Biltwell Place
  • Most Interesting: 15 Slumberland Path
  • Best Theme: 3 Fairmont Lane
  • Best in Show: 100 Bellaire Drive

Winners received lawn signs that mark their houses as ‘Major Award Winners.’

You can visit the decorated homes by using the City’s interactive online map that shows residents where they can go to see all of the submitted light displays. Get in the holiday spirit and go check out the lights. A reminder: while the Rotary Club’s Fantasy Lights at Town Center’s Central Park were turned off on Tuesday because of heavy rains, the show is on nightly until 9 p.m. It’s a free self-guided walking tour around Central Park with dozens of large animated light displays, festive live and broadcast holiday music, holiday snacks and beverages.





