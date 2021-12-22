Woman, 27, Crashes on I-95, Passes Out, and Is Arrested for Child Neglect and Fentanyl Possession

Shelby Vise, 27, was at the wheel of a gray Toyota late Tuesday, driving on I-95 in Palm Coast, when she crashed into the woodline. Two hours later she was booked at the Flagler County jail on two felony charges and two misdemeanors–child neglect and fentanyl possession, driving under the influence and resisting an officer.









Vise was arrested for three felony counts of child neglect last year in Volusia County. The charges were later reduced to a misdemeanor. She served six months on probation.

Vise, the arresting Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy reported, was “laying across both driver and passenger seats topless with her feet hanging out of the driver’s door.” She was unresponsive. Her child was strapped to a car seat in the back. He appeared uninjured.

The deputy, Brandon Beane, was first on scene. Vise had a pulse and was breathing but was not responding even as the deputy tried several times to shake her legs, yelling “Sheriff’s Office.” When a Flagler County Fire Rescue ambulance arrived, Vise “gasped for air, sat upright then went back to laying down across the seats. She then grabbed her face, woke up in an excited delirium and profusely sweating and had constricted pupils.”

A paramedic provided her with a gown so she could cover herself. She was speaking rapidly but not making sense, and “refused to obey my verbal commands to stop moving and let rescue check her out,” the deputy reported. She was handcuffed “for officer safety reasons due to her irrational and unpredictable behavior,” tensed up and continued to refuse to follow the deputy’s commands until she was placed in the prisoner’s compartment of the deputy’s patrol car.









Searching for her driver’s license, the deputy found a cigarette pack (“in plain view”) and inside the pack, wrapped in paper, a brown substance that tested presumptive positive for fentanyl–3.24 grams, according to the report, a substantial amount. According to the answers she gave the deputy, Vise said she was heading home to Palm Coast (her driver’s license lists her as a Deltona resident) but she did not know which direction she had been traveling on I-95, and that she’d been driving for three hours. (The deputy was dispatched just before 11 p.m.) She refused to provide a breath sample or a urine sample at the scene of the crash and refused to conduct a field sobriety exercise.

John’s Towing out of Bunnell removed the car. Vise’s child was turne dover to a friend, and Vise was transported to the Flagler County jail, where she remained this morning on $2,500 bond.