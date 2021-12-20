The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 20, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: It’s going to be a relatively quiet week in Flagler: no government meetings to speak of, for the most part, no school, though family and county courts are busy, as are state agencies: The Revenue Estimating Conference discusses the outlook for the State School Trust Fund this morning at 8:45 at the Capitol. Other than that, you can return to the 88th screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” this week which, incidentally, premiered on this day in 1946 at the Globe movie theater in New York (the same day that author John Monte LeNoir published Your Daughter and Mine: A Novel of Sorority Life, a novel that hasn’t had quite the same success. Bosley Crowther, reviewing the James Stewart-Frank Capra vehicle in The Times that day, was not too enthused. “Indeed, the weakness of this picture,” he wrote, “is the sentimentality of it–its illusory concept of life. Mr. Capra’s nice people are charming, his small town is a quite beguiling place and his pattern for solving problems is most optimistic and facile. But somehow they all resemble theatrical attitudes rather than average realities. And Mr. Capra’s ‘turkey dinners’ philosophy, while emotionally gratifying, doesn’t fill the hungry paunch.” Or as Wendell Jamieson put it just weeks after the election of Barack Obama in 2008, “It’s a Wonderful Life” is a terrifying, asphyxiating story about growing up and relinquishing your dreams, of seeing your father driven to the grave before his time, of living among bitter, small-minded people. It is a story of being trapped, of compromising, of watching others move ahead and away, of becoming so filled with rage that you verbally abuse your children, their teacher and your oppressively perfect wife. It is also a nightmare account of an endless home renovation.” Now this:









