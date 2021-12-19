The following public relations release is published as a courtesy to the issuing agency and does not necessarily reflect FlaglerLive’s news standards or styling.
Flagler County Fire Rescue Accountant Suzanne Eubanks Deploys to Kentucky

While many are immersed in the things that spell out the holidays, Flagler County Fire Rescue Accountant Suzanne Eubanks deployed with the Northeast Florida Region 3 All-Hazards Incident Management Team to support recovery efforts in Kentucky in the aftermath of the tornadoes that hit late last week.

Eubanks met up with her team on Wednesday in Clay County, picked up additional personnel and supplies in Tallahassee, and stayed the night in Georgia. She will arrive at the state Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort, Kentucky, today where she will assist coordinating response and recovery for the state.

“(I was) informed I will be Liaison Officer and Deputy Logistics Chief,” she said. “I thank Chief Mike Tucker and County Administrator Heidi Petito for allowing me the opportunity to serve others in their time of need.”

Eubanks last deployed to Louisiana in late August following Hurricane Ida. She also deployed five other times to the following locations: Holmes and Bay Counties in 2018 for Hurricane Michael; Monroe County in 2017 for Hurricane Irma; Duval County in 2015 for missing child Lonnie Barton; South Carolina in 2015 for flooding; and, Lee County in 2005 for Hurricane Wilma.



Liaison and logistics positions are key to recovery efforts, said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of communications between the various entities and agencies that are affected,” he said of the liaison position. “And logistics pulls everything together through the oversight and coordination of field facilities, transportation, communication, supplies, equipment, fuel, food, and medical support.”

Eubanks will return home on Christmas day.

“Fire Rescue has a fabulous staff,” Tucker said. “This is the second time within my short tenure with the county that she has deployed – quick to volunteer to help the residents of Kentucky, as she does any time she can provide assistance to others. Suzanne demonstrates the high level of professionalism I have found to be typical of all Flagler County staff members in serving our residents and visitors.”

