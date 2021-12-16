57-Year-Old Flagler Beach Resident Takes His Life With a Gun at Silver Lake Park

J.A.F. was a 57-year-old resident with his wife at a Windsong Circle home a little bit north of the Aliki tower at the northern end of Flagler Beach.

Shortly before 11 this morning, the 911 dispatch center got a call from a man saying he was going to take his life. The dispatcher then heard a gunshot, and then silence. Before the gunshot, the man had given his location. He was at Silver Lake Park, an out-of-the-way park in the 1600 block of North Daytona Avenue.









“Upon our Officers arrival and subsequent search of the Park, they located an unresponsive male subject, laying on the ground,” a release issued this afternoon by the Flagler Beach Police Department states. “The male subject appeared to be the victim of a self-inflicted gunshot. The victim was pronounced by personnel from the Flagler Beach Fire Department at 11:05 a.m.” J.A.F.’s wife had re[ported to authorities that he had left the house with a gun, and she was concerned about his welfare.

The Medical Examiner took the possession of the body for an autopsy in its St/ Augustine facility, as is routine in such cases. Also routine, even in cases of suicide, are death investigations, if only to rule out any other possibilities. “We’ll work with the Medical Examiner on this case and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are extended to the family and friends of the deceased,” Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney was quoted as saying in the release.

“This loss, being so close to the holidays, is devastating in so many ways. If you’re in distress and are thinking of suicide, please, please, please know that you’re not alone. The key is to reach out for help,” Doughney said.











The following resources are available for individuals in crisis:

Flagler Lifeline website.

In Flagler: The Crisis Triage and Treatment Unit (CTTU) is a crisis assessment and referral service for Flagler County residents experiencing behavioral health crisis. It is located at 301 Justice Lane in the Brown & Brown Outpatient building at the Vince Carter Sanctuary in Bunnell. This program is limited to individuals escorted to the program by law enforcement between the hours of noon and midnight daily. Law enforcement is able to transport individuals to SMA to assess and determine the appropriate clinical disposition. When required and appropriate, SMA then transports the individual to a receiving facility in Volusia County.

In Daytona Beach: Stewart-Marchman Act Corporation Crisis Center

1220 Willis Avenue

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Crisis Line: (800) 539 – 4228

Available 24 hours.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800/273-8255 (TALK), or use the online Lifeline Crisis Chat, both available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255.

People 60 and older can call the Institute on Aging’s 24-hour, toll-free Friendship Line at 800-971-0016. IOA also makes ongoing outreach calls to lonely older adults.

If you are concerned for someone else, read about warning signs here. For additional resources, see the Speaking of Suicide website.